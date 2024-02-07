An Astro For Life: José Altuve

José Altuve inks five-year/$125 million contract extension with the Astros, and makes history in the process - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — “When I got called up in 2011, they told me it was something temporary until they find another second baseman,” an emotional José Altuve told MLB’s Brian McTaggart, following the massive news surfacing on the five-foot-six Maracay, Venezuela native, the 10th Venezuela-born player ever to reach the career plateau of 2,000 hits, signing a five-year/$125 million contract extension with his beloved Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

The face of the franchise Altuve, 33, a two-time World Series champion, six-time Silver Slugger, and 2017 American League LatinoMVP award recipient, will remain an Astro for the entirety of his career, and it’s only fitting. When it’s all said and done, his No. 27 will hang down from Minute Maid Park’s rafters.

And H-Town knows. The Mayor of Houston, Texas, John Whitmire, officially declared today, February 7th, (2/7), José Altuve Day. A day for fans to celebrate and cherish what No. 27 Altuve has done for the city of Houston, as well as the Astros organization throughout his transcendent career.

“He’s the spark to our clubhouse, to our dugout,” Houston general manager Dana Brown said about Altuve. “And he’s an Astro for life.”

All together, the man, who once got cut from the Astros in a club tryout camp at the age of 16, will now be taking in upwards of $300 million in career earnings — the largest amount ever for a second baseman in MLB history.

Additionally, Altuve is responsible for the second-largest contract (seven years/$163 million), and third-largest contract (five years/$125 million), ever given to a Venezuela-born MLB player — only behind Miguel Cabrera (eight-year deal with Detroit in 2014 for $248 million).

Where will Altuve end up on Venezuela’s All-Time Career Hit List?

(* stands for currently active players)

Miguel Cabrera: 3,174 hits (Maracay, Venezuela)

Omar Vizquel: 2,877 hits (Caracas, Venezuela)

Luis Aparicio: 2,677 hits (Maracaibo, Venezuela)

Bobby Abreu: 2,470 hits (Aragua, Venezuela)

Andrés Galarraga: 2,333 hits (Caracas, Venezuela)

Dave Concepción: 2,326 hits (Aragua, Venezuela)

Magglio Ordoñez: 2,156 hits (Caracas, Venezuela)

Víctor Martínez: 2,153 hits (Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela)

*Elvis Andrus: 2,091 hits (Maracay, Venezuela)

*José Altuve: 2,047 hits (Maracay, Venezuela)

In an Astros press conference on Wednesday, mega-agent Scott Boras, who represents Altuve, stated: “the length of his contract is very important so he can have a chance to get 3,000 hits.”

Can Altuve achieve the milestone of 3,000 career hits? Leave a comment below on what you think!

