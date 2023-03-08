An entire team almost dies in Río Verde – En Río Verde murió casi todo un equipo

This message was prohibited in the coffee shops of “The Cénters Medical Colony”, in which it was tried to place as funny and intelligent: “Coffee must be hot as hell, black as the devil and sweet like love” … Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Perigord.

Coral Gables, Florida (Vip -Wire) – Like every Wednesday, today is mail day. Please, if you write to me, send me full name and the population or city where you are. Thank you.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, requests: “Information about the tragedy of Río Verde, Dominican on January 11, 1948, in which all the players of a Dominican baseball team died.”

Friend Chardo: It happened to the Santiago team. And they did not all die, because Enrique (the Marshal) Lanigua, who was a catcher, was saved by refusing to climb to the plane because he was frightened. He made the trip by land.

It was a “Dominican Aviation” flight and 32 people perished, in addition to the players, other passengers, on Sunday, January 11, 1948. They had played in Barahona and returned to Santiago. The plane could not overcome difficulties of bad weather.

The players victims of the drama were: Antonio Martínez, Pepillo Aybar, Babecito del Villar, Ramón Bombo Ramos, Maximilian Leonte Yoyo Hernández, Pedro Grillo to Báez, manager; Ventura Loro Escalante, Chito Álvarez and Alberto Mimo Estrella.

Rafael Aponte, from Calabozo, asks: “Can you inform me about the birth of the Lions of Caracas?”

Friend Rafa: They were the product of the Heroes of 1941, founded on May 10, 1942, as Cervecería de Caracas and, as the capital bears the name of Santiago de León de Caracas, they are called the lions.

In 1952 they ceased to be Cervecería de Caracas and since then they are called Lions of Caracas. They have won 21 national titles, an inter -American series and two Caribbean series.

Valerio Chas, from Brooklyn, asks: “How many years did the first Liga Grande, the National Association.”

Friend Yeyo: It worked for five seasons, from 1871 to 1875.

Pacific Félix, from Santo Domingo, asks: “What do you think of what Ernesto Jerez, that Omar Vizquel deserves to be in the hall of fame?”

Chico friend: That man has the right to comment, especially if he does, not for his knowledge, but in search of sympathies.

—————Español—————

En Río Verde murió casi todo un equipo

Este mensaje fue prohibido en las cafeterías de “La Colonia Médical Cénters”, en las cuales se intentó colocar por gracioso e inteligente: “El café debe ser caliente como el infierno, negro como el diablo y dulce como el amor”… Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Perigord.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, solicita: “Información acerca de la tragedia de Río Verde, Dominicana el 11 de enero de 1948, en la cual murieron todos los jugadores de un equipo de béisbol dominicano”.

Amigo Chardo: Le ocurrió al equipo de Santiago. Y no murieron todos, porque se salvó Enrique (El Mariscal) Lanigua, quien era receptor, al negarse a subir al avión porque estaba atemorizado. Hizo el viaje por tierra.

Era un vuelo de “Dominicana de Aviación” y perecieron 32 personas, además de los jugadores, otros pasajeros, el domingo 11 de enero de 1948. Habían jugado en Barahona y regresaban a Santiago. El avión no pudo superar dificultades del mal tiempo.

Los peloteros víctimas del drama fueron: Antonio Martínez, Pepillo Aybar, Bebecito del Villar, Ramón Bombo Ramos, Maximiliano Puchulán Rivera Nando- Valerio, Manuel Enrique Sancho Tatis, Aquiles Martínez, Rafael Antonio Papiro Raposo, Antonio Dévora, Víctor Papito Lucas Saint Claire, Leonte Yoyo Hernández, Pedro Grillo A Báez, mánager; Ventura Loro Escalante, Chito Álvarez y Alberto Mimo Estrella.

Rafael Aponte, de Calabozo, pregunta: “¿Puede informarme acerca del nacimiento de los Leones del Caracas?”.

Amigo Rafa: Fueron producto de los héroes de 1941, fundados el 10 de mayo de 1942, como Cervecería de Caracas y, como la capital lleva el nombre de Santiago de León de Caracas, se les llama los Leones.

En 1952 dejaron de ser Cervecería de Caracas y desde entonces se les llama Leones del Caracas. Han ganado 21 títulos nacionales, una Serie Interamericana y dos Series del Caribe.

Valerio Chas, de Brooklyn, pregunta: “¿Cuántos años duró la primera Liga Grande, la National Association”.

Amigo Yeyo: Funcionó durante cinco temporadas, desde 1871 a 1875.

Pacífico Félix, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de lo dicho por Ernesto Jerez, de que Omar Vizquel merece estar en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Chico: Ese señor tiene derecho a opinar, especialmente si lo hace, no por sus conocimientos, sino en busca de simpatías.

