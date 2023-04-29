An evasive Cuban that bats like Pete Rose – Batea como P. Rose un cubanito evasor

“Humor is the mirror where the stupidity of the human being is reflected”… Miguel Gila.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). I mentioned the name of César Prieto, in conversation with a friend who loves to talk about politics, and he immediately expressed: “Oh yeah. The Cuban government had given that boy a house, but when he signed to play baseball here, in the United States, the same Cuban rulers took it from him.

Instead yesterday, meeting with some scouts during breakfast at “El Camarón Borracho” in Miami Beach, I named Prieto, and what I heard then: “I’ve followed that guy for many games, I’ve seen him over a hundred at-bats and I can assure you that in my scouting career, now 12 years, I’ve never seen a hitter with such contact skills.”

Another said: “As you know, I played alongside Pete Rose for years. I thought that no one would be able to hit the ball so easily. But this guy is very similar to Rose.”

César was a second baseman for the Cuban National Team, notable for his extremely hitting bat. For this reason, the Cuban government gave him a house in Cienfuegos, where he is from. But, when in January of last year, the Orioles gave him 650,000 dollars for his signature, after having emigrated from the national team, the same people who gave him the property, declared it “recovered” and threw out the relatives.

Of course, if we are talking about the economy, instead of politics, César Prieto did a good deal, because the bonus was higher than the house is worth and because his prospects are that of a life as a millionaire, according to the hits that he connects. In his country he left the record of 45 consecutive games connecting hits. In addition, at the Pan American Games in Lima, in 2019, he batted better than everyone, with an average of 438.

Prieto will be 24 years old in a few days, on May 10, he is a right handed fielder and a left-handed hitter. His numbers present him as the best Cuban hitter in history.

He left the national team of his country in Miami, when they were preparing for the 2020 Olympics.

César, called in Cuba, “The Emperor of the Hit”, plays Double A, in Richmond, in his second year as a professional, he has nine games with two or more hits and bats for 403. The Orioles have not decided if they will prepare him as second base or to play shortstop.

And they say: “Prieto is a jewel that needs care and polishing.”

They will invite him to the big team training sessions in 2024, to see if he stays on top.

—————Español—————

Batea como P. Rose un cubanito evasor

“El humor es el espejo donde se refleja lo estúpido del ser humano”… Miguel Gila.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Cité el nombre de César Prieto, en conversación con un amigo a quien le encanta hablar de política, y en seguida expresó: “Ah sí. A ese muchacho el gobierno de Cuba le había regalado una casa, pero cuando firmó para jugar beisbol aquí, en Estados Unidos, los mismos gobernantes cubanos se la quitaron. En cambio ayer, reunidos con unos scouts durante el desayuno en “El Camarón Borracho” de Miami Beach, nombré a Prieto, y lo qué oí entonces: “He seguido a ese muchacho para muchos juegos, le he visto unos cien turnos y puedo asegurar que en mi carrera de scout, ya de 12 años, jamás ví a un bateador con tales habilidades para hacer contacto”.

Otro dijo:

“Como saben, jugué al lado de Pete Rose por años. Pensaba que nadie sería capaz de tener tanta facilidad para chocar la bola. Pero lo de este muchacho es muy semejante a lo de Rose”.

César era segunda base de la Selección Cubana, notable por su bate en extremo hiteador. Por eso, el gobierno de Cuba le obsequió una casa en Cienfuegos, de donde él es nativo. Pero, cuando en enero del año pasado, los Orioles le dieron por su firma, 650 mil dólares, tras haber emigrado de la selección, los mismos que le obsequiaron el inmueble, lo declararon “recuperado” y echaron a la calle a los parientes de Prieto.

Por supuesto, si se habla de economía, en vez de política, César Prieto hizo un buen negocio, porque el bono fue superior a lo que vale la casa y porque las perspectivas suyas son la de una vida de multimillonario, según los incogibles que conecta. En su país dejó el record de 45 juegos consecutivos conectando hits. Además, en los Panamericanos de Lima, en 2019, bateó mejor que todos, con promedio de 438.

Prieto cumplirá 24 años dentro de unos días, el 10 de mayo, es fildeador derecho y bateador zurdo. Sus números lo presentan como el mejor bateador cubano en la historia.

Abandonó el equipo nacional de su país en Miami, cuando se preparaban para los Juegos Olímpicos de 2020.

César, llamado en Cuba, “El Emperador del Hit”, juega Doble A, en Richmond, en su segundo año de profesional, lleva nueve juegos con dos o más hits y batea para 403. Los Orioles no han decidido, si lo prepararán como segunda base o para jugar de shortstop.

Y dicen: “Prieto es una joya que necesita cuido y pulimento”.

Lo invitarán a los entrenamientos del equipo grande en 2024, a ver si se queda arriba.

