An under the weather Francisco Lindor comes up big as Mets walk-off Cubs

Francisco Lindor, 2016 American League LatinoMVP award winner, comes up big for Mets as New York beats Chicago 7-6 on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Francisco Lindor was removed from Wednesday night’s Cubs-Mets game due to flu-like symptoms, and in less than 24 hours, on Thursday afternoon, the 30-year-old put on a clutch four-RBI performance in the series finale — including a pinch-hit two-run double in the sixth, and a walk-off two-run double in the eleventh, which capped off New York’s come-from-behind 7-6 victory over Chicago.

Lindor, a former LatinoMVP award recipient, finished his ‘flu game,’ 2-3 (two doubles), and was responsible for four-of-the-seven Mets runs driven in, to go along with him coming into score once from a double off-the-bat of Brandon Nimmo in the sixth.

An all-around performance from Lindor even when the Caguas, Puerto Rico native isn’t 100%.

“Tired, but happy that I was able to contribute to a team win today,” said a smiling Lindor on how he is feeling, following the win. “Yeah, not a lot of sleep, not a lot of fluid in my body, but I’m good. I’m good. Feel good.”

“It’s just part of the grind, part of being a big leaguer. The window was ready to play, and the trainers prepared me. The medical staff here got me ready to play.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza: “The trainer gave me a heads up and said ‘Lindor wants to play,’ and I knew that was coming… but I saw the face, obviously he wanted to be there.”

“It says a lot about who he is as a player, as a person, and what he means to this team,” Mendoza later added. “He (Lindor) is willing to put in and sacrifice everything to help this team. And that goes a long way in that room, for this organization, and obviously for the fanbase.”

Back-To-Back from Starling Marte in Right Field

In back-to-back innings, the 10th and 11th, Mets right-fielder Starling Marte completed miraculous, bang-bang throws to gun down Cubs base-runners (Christopher Morel in the 10th, and Nick Madrigal in the 11th), attempting to score from third.

Marte with the CANNON 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6zkq4Ip3u5 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 2, 2024

Marte, 35, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Mets catcher Omar Narváez, 32, of Maracay, Venezuela, were in perfect sync throughout both throws, making for momentum shifts to go New York’s way in front of a crowd of 22,224.

STARLING MARTE AND OMAR NARVÁEZ HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/r6PYr6TfPF — SNY (@SNYtv) May 2, 2024

“We were all celebrating, and I think that’s something we always do — when a player makes a big play — we always wait for them to celebrate,” Marte said on his two outfield assists, as each ended with his Met teammates mobbing him in celebration. “It’s always a good vibe, a good charisma.”

“Whenever we make plays like that, it always gives us a boost offensively because we want to do a good job and that kind of just pushes us to continue trying to have success.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

