And Here We Go! Play Ball!

MLB Superstars Headlining the 2023 World Baseball Classic - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

Play Ball! Baseball returns early this year as the opening rounds of the 2023 World Baseball Classic arrive this week with games being played across the globe.

While play has already started for teams in Pool A (Taichung, Taiwan), and Pool B (Tokyo, Japan), several teams in Pool D (Miami, Florida), have gone out of their way by preparing against MLB franchises in exhibition games.

For example, Team Puerto Rico faced the Boston Red Sox this past Wednesday, same goes for Team Dominican Republic and the Atlanta Braves along with Team Nicaragua battling the New York Mets.

But, the best within the highlight reels for exhibition play was Team Venezuela and José Altuve against the Houston Astros.

Additionally, what stole the show prior to first pitch was Team Venezuela and Texas Rangers ace Martín Pérez singing the Venezuelan National Anthem.

Martín Pérez entona el himno nacional, previo al partido. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9xbvJ2c7su — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) March 8, 2023

Team Nicaragua had a no-hit bid broken up in the seventh inning with two outs against the Mets – Ronny Mauricio, a highly coveted prospect within New York’s farm system, converted on an infield single. And on another pitching note: Mets ace Max Scherzer struck out nine batters over the course of three innings.

In Team Puerto Rico’s exhibition matchup with the Red Sox, Kiké Hernández took part in some pre-game ‘shenanigans’ by making his introduction through the wrong dugout.

Well this is awkward… pic.twitter.com/AeEaacYk82 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 8, 2023

Team Dominican Republic’s general manager Nelson Cruz, also listed on the roster as a designated hitter, clobbered a home run off Braves’ Dylan Dodd.

Nelson Cruz — General Manager and Home Run Hitter, Team Dominican Republic. 😮💥 pic.twitter.com/t98az7X1KB — MLB (@MLB) March 8, 2023

Perhaps, Cruz is the first GM/player ever to hit a home run.

Regardless, Team Dominican Republic is already looking comfortable, enjoying themselves, and awaiting Pool D to begin play this Saturday, March 11th.

Team Dominican Republic is already building that chemistry 👏 pic.twitter.com/lcdn54Be9n — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2023

