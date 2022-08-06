And The Rockets Red Glare

Fireworks for the Dodgers and Vin Scully/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Though it is only a 3 game series this weekend between the Dodgers and the Padres, it will be a good indicator as to just how much better this San Diego team is after they acquired Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury. They will join Manny Machado and soon to return to the lineup, Fernando Tatis, San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic. That is one scary lineup!

Prior to the start of the game, the Dodgers presented a moving 40 minute tribute to former great broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd. Then Dodger starter, Tony Gonsolin, 12-1, 2.36 ERA went to the mound. He was greeted by a 1 out line drive single by Soto that almost decapitated him. Then a batter later an opposite field hit by Josh Bell made everyone think that this new Padres team could possibly compete with this powerhouse Dodger club. So far the trade was looking good for the Padres. But Gonsolin got out of the inning. And then the fireworks started.

Padres starter, Sean Manaea, who’s roots are in American Samoa, had to be thinking, “What the heck was that?” As he watched the Dodgers score 4 runs in the first inning before he could blink. Then 4 more in the 3rd inning. All on solid hits to every part of the stadium. He lasted 4 innings and gave up 8 earned runs on 10 hits. Every Friday is fireworks night at Dodger Stadium. Tonight, the show started sooner than expected.

Gonsolin, now 13-1, 2.30 ERA had a line of 5 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts.

Are the Dodgers that good or are they playing on an emotional high with the tribute to Vin Scully tonight? Baseball is not like football where emotions can spark a team. I believe they are that good.

