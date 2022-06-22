Ángel Hernández must be out of baseball – Ángel Hernández debe estar fuera del beisbol

“Being dead must be very good, because nobody has returned from there”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “Do you have a room with souvenirs and autographs of baseball players, and what anecdote can you tell about how you go about getting them?”

Friend Rubo…: I have never been interested in collecting autographs or souvenirs. I have not had, nor do I have the slightest interest in it. Besides, my job hasn’t left me time for stuff like that.

José Runfola M. from Mérida, Venezuela, asks…: “Have there been player-managers in the Major Leagues?”

Cheché friend…: Many. The last one, Pete Rose with the Reds, 1984-1989.

Juan Echeverría J. from Madrid, asks…: “What do you think of the lawsuit for discrimination that Cuban umpire Ángel Hernández claims to file against Major League Baseball?”

Friend and namesake…: That’s ridiculous. Ángel Hernández is of a very low quality as an umpire, that demand has the quality of a joke. Since Armando Rodríguez there have been Cuban, Mexican and Venezuelan umpires in the majors with great success. None have spoken of discrimination. But Angel has been the only bad, lousy. No angel, been a little devil.

Rúber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “Why does Major League Baseball continue to accept a character as disastrous for baseball as umpire Ángel Hernández?”

Amigo Rubo…: They don’t say why they tolerate him, being such a bad umpire and a worse person.

Edgar A. Barroeta B. de Araure, comments…: I celebrate the appearance of the book “93 years old, 75 in Journalism and 62 in Baseball”. And he asks…: “Did you say that you have written the history of our only Hall of Fame, Luis Aparicio, and that you are waiting for an editorial that is interested in publishing it. Because of his close relationship and friendship with Luis, he must be very interesting. When will it give us that satisfaction?

Friend Edyo…: I appreciate your interest in my new book. I hope you enjoy. As for that of Luis Aparicio, I have said the opposite, that I do not dare to write his life, because Professor Asdrúbal Fuenmayor is the author of “Aparicio La Dinastía”, large size, 716 pages, which not only tells the story of Luisito, but of the whole family. After a work so well written and so complete, I must not write about such an important topic.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————–Español—————————————-

Ángel Hernández debe estar fuera del beisbol

“Estar muerto debe ser muy bueno, porque nadie ha regresado de allá”… Pacomio.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Tiene un salón con souvenirs y autógrafos de peloteros, y qué anécdota puede contar de cómo hace para conseguirlos?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Jamás me ha interesado coleccionar autógrafos ni souvenirs. No he tenido, ni tengo el menor interés en eso. Además, mi trabajo no me ha dejado tiempo para cosas como eso.

José Runfola M. de Mérida, Venezuela, pregunta…: “¿Ha habido en Grandes Ligas mánager-peloteros?”.

Amigo Cheché…: Muchos. El último, Pete Rose con los Rojos, 1984-1989.

Juan Echeverría J. de Madrid, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de la demanda por discriminación que dice introducir el umpire cubano Ángel Hernández contra la Major League Baseball?”.

Amigo y tocayo…: Eso es ridículo. Ángel Hernández es de una calidad muy baja como umpire, esa demanda tiene calidad de chiste. Desde Armando Rodríguez ha habido umpires cubanos, mexicanos y venezolanos en las Mayores con mucho éxito. Ninguno ha hablado de discriminación. Pero Ángel ha sido el único malo, pésimo. Nigún ángel, sido un diablito.

Rúber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Major League Baseball sigue aceptando a un personaje tan nefasto para el beisbol como el umpire Ángel Hernández?”.

Amigo Rubo…: No dicen por qué lo toleran, siendo tan mal umpire y peor persona.

Edgar A. Barroeta B. de Araure, comenta…: Celebro la aparición del libro “93 años de Edad, 75 en el Periodismo y 62 en el Beisbol”. Y pregunta…: “¿Usted dijo que tiene escrita la historia de nuestro único Hall de la Fama, Luis Aparicio, y que está en espera de una editorial que le interese publicarlo. Por su cercana relación y amistad con Luis, debe ser interesantísimo. ¿Cuándo nos dará esa satisfacción?”.

Amigo Edyo…: Agradezco tu interés en mi nuevo libro. Espero lo disfrutes. En cuanto al de Luis Aparicio, He dicho lo contrario, que no me atrevo a escribir su vida, porque el profesor Asdrúbal Fuenmayor es autor de “Aparicio La Dinastía”, tamaño grande, de 716 páginas, el cual no sólo relata la historia de Luisito, sino de toda la familia. Después de una obra tan bien escrita y tan completa, no debo escribir sobre tan importante tema.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

