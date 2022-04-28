Angel is not a bad umpire, he is lousy – Ángel no es un mal umpire, es pésimo

“A visit is a visa for dwarfs… Yodo is when tears come out of my eyes… Yoga is the wife of Yogi Berra… Yoyo, the personal name of a gago… Armando Hoyos.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: Who were the five oldest major league managers on their last opening day? Two were from this year, 2022.

The Answer…: Connie Mack, A’s, April 18, 1950, 87 years, 117 days; Tony LaRusa, White Sox, April 8, 2022, 77 years and 185 days; Casey Stengel, Mets, April 12, 1965, 74 years and 256 days; Jack McKeon, Marlins, April 5, 2005, 74 years, 133 days; Dusty (disgusting lip stick) Baker, Astros, April 7, 2022, 72 years 296 days.

ERA 0.00.- The Phillies seem to have in the minors what they lack in the big team. For example, Andrew Painter, a 19-year-old right-hander at Clearwater, Class A, has pitched 12 innings of zeros, a 0.00 ERA, with 30 strikeouts. In other words, of 36 outs that he has made, only six have been the work of his teammates…

One hundred miles away! Another minor league pitcher with outrageous numbers is Panamanian Daniel Espino, 21, in Akron, double A for the Indians. He has a winless game with a 2.63 ERA. He has timed the straight line at a maximum of 100 miles per hour, a minimum of 99…

“Barman is Robin’s chief bartender”… Armando Hoyos.-

He is not bad, he is lousy.- No umpire, in any baseball, became famous for being bad, until the appearance of the Cuban Ángel Hernández in the Major Leagues. The guy is not bad, but lousy. He just caused another series of horrific incidents at a Phillies game, culminating in fans waiting for him until he walked out of the stadium, booing him to his face.

Hernández dirties the brilliant history of Cuban umpires as excellent as Amado Maestri, Raúl (El Chino) Atán, Alfredo Paz, Armando Rodríguez.

Surprised they haven’t thrown it out. It must be because Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t understand baseball…

Dodgers in the good.- Journalists from Los Angeles, believe that the Dodgers “still are not playing their best baseball.” But well, until yesterday’s Wednesday afternoon game, with the visiting Diamondbacks, they were 12-5, surpassed in the Division, only by the Giants, 13-5…

“Bermuda, that is, see those who cannot speak”… Armando Hoyos.-

————————————–Español——————————————

Ángel no es un mal umpire, es pésimo

“Una visita es una visa para enanos… Yodo es cuando me salen lágrimas pod los ojos… Yoga es la esposa de Yogi Berra… Yoyo, pro nombre personal de un gago… Armando Hoyos.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿Cuáles han sido los cinco mánagers de Grandes Ligas de mayor edad en su último día inaugural? Dos fueron de este año, 2022.

La Respuesta…: Connie Mack, Atléticos, 18 de abril de 1950, 87 años y 117 días; Tony LaRusa, Medias Blancas, ocho de abril de 2022, 77 años y 185 días; Casey Stengel, Mets, 12 de abril de 1965, 74 años y 256 días; Jack McKeon, Marlins, cinco de abril de 2005, 74 años, 133 días; Dusty (asqueroso palillo en los labios) Baker, Astros, siete de abril de 2022, 72 años 296 días.

Efectividad 0.00.- Los Phillies parecen tener en las menores lo que les hace falta en el equipo grande. Por ejemplo, Andrew Painter, lanzador derecho en Clearwater, Clase A, de 19 años, ha tirado 12 innings de puros ceros, efectividad de 0.00, con 30 strikeouts. O sea, de 36 outs que ha hecho, sólo seis han sido obra de sus compañeros…

¡A cien millas!.- Otro lanzador de las menores con números escandalosos es el panameño, Daniel Espino, de 21 años, en Akron, doble A de los Indios. Tiene un juego ganado sin derrotas, con 2.63 de efectividad. Le han cronometrado la recta en máximo de 100 millas por hora, mínimo de 99…

“Barman es un cantinero jefe de Robin”… Armando Hoyos.-

No es malo, es pésimo.- Ningún umpire, en ningún beisbol, se hizo famoso por malo, hasta la aparición del cubano Ángel Hernández en Grandes Ligas. El mozo no es malo, sino pésimo. Acaba de provocar otra serie de horribles incidentes en juego de los Phillies, los cuales culminaron con fanáticos que lo esperaron hasta que salió del estadio, para abuchearlo cara a cara.

Hernández ensucia la brillante historia de umpires cubanos tan excelentes como Amado Maestri, Raúl (El Chino) Atán, Alfredo Paz, Armando Rodríguez.

Sorprende que no lo hayan botado. Debe ser porque el comisionado Rob Manfred no entiende el beisbol…

Dodgers en la buena.- Periodistas de Los Ángeles, opinan que los Dodgers “aún no están jugando su mejor beisbol”. Pero bueno, hasta antes del juego de ayer miércoles en la tarde, con los Diamondbacks de visita, iban con 12-5, superados en la División, sólo por los Gigantes, 13-5…

“Bermudas, o sea, ver a las que no pueden hablar”… Armando Hoyos.-

