ANOTHER LETTER COMES FROM THE BEYOND – OTRA CARTA LLEGA DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ

BY JOE DiMAGGIO FOR LUIS ARRÁEZ

My dear magellan Luis:

The ability to hit is something so great and unique that only God can create it. One is born or not with that gift of being able to coordinate the movements of the hands and arms with what the ball does when it comes from the pitcher’s hands to home plate.

Whether you have that divine condition or not, you can improve it, but not create it.

And you, friend Luis, are privileged. You were born awarded by God.

I’m sure the trainers have taught you to harness that divine gift, but no one could teach you.

The version that hitting a hit is so difficult is already very hackneyed, that if you miss seven out of 10 shifts you were phenomenal. And history confirms it. Nobody has hit for 400 for life. The highest average, as you must know, has been that of Ty Cobb, 366 imposed between 1905 and 1928.

And like him, those who follow him are notable, Rogers Hornsby, 358, and played from 1915 to 1937… Shoeless Joe Jackson, 355, 1908-1920… Lefty O’Doul, 349, 1919, 1923 plus 1928-1934… Ed Delahanty, 346, 1887-1903… Tris Speaker, 344, 1907-1928… Billy Hamilton, 343, 1888-1901… Ted Williams, 344, 1939 – 1942 and 1946 – 1960… Dan Brouthers, 1879-1896 and 1904… Babe Ruth, 342 , 1914-1935.

Those are the batting average moguls. As you can see, no one in history has accumulated four hits in every 10 turns. Not even Ted Williams. Not Babe Ruth!

And you, my admired Luis, with astonishing ease you hit five hits in five turns of the same game. If you’ve done it three times. That is an exaggeration of quality.

Yesterday, as if nothing had happened, you woke up batting for 401, with 110 hits in 274 shifts. That is to say, almost 402, because they are exactly 401,459.

Imagine, 82 years ago, because it happened in 1941, that he hit 400 or more for the last time in a major league season. You know the story of Williams and his 406 of him.

As you can see, there are numerous batting reasons to consider yourself a prodigious young man. At 26 years of age, you have no less than 10 major baseball seasons in your future. You can and should get involved in that group of distinguished hitters, among which, as you can see, I do not appear.

Because yes, I had a very good, historic campaign, in 1941, when I batted hits for 56 games in a row, ending that year at 357. But when I retired, after my 13 seasons, I hit 325.

Take care of your health, keep that swing and enjoy baseball to the fullest, which is made for you. For you to bat You are the best shocker of the moment. Try to be the best boy too.

Luis: You know how much I celebrate your successes, because they excite me, because I admire you. You’re doing well, boy. Hugs… Joe.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

OTRA CARTA LLEGA DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ

DE JOE DiMAGGIO PARA LUIS ARRÁEZ

Mi estimado magallanero Luis:

La habilidad para batear es algo tan grande y único, que sólo Papa Dios puede crearla. Uno nace o no con ese don de poder coordinar los movimientos de manos y brazos con lo que hace la pelota cuando viene de manos del pitcher hasta home.

Tienes o no esa condición divina, puedes mejorarla, pero no crearla.

Y tú, amigo Luis eres privilegiado. Naciste premiado por Papa Dios.

Estoy seguro de que los entrenadores te han enseñado a aprovechar ese regalo divino, pero nadie pudo enseñártelo.

Ya está muy trillada la versión de que batear de hit es tan difícil, que si fallas en siete de cada 10 turnos eras fenomenal. Y la historia lo confirma. Nadie ha bateado para 400 de por vida. El mayor promedio, como debes saberlo, ha sido el de Ty Cobb, 366 impuesto entre 1905 y 1928.

Y como él, son notables quienes le siguen, Rogers Hornsby, 358, y jugó de 1915 a 1937… Shoeless Joe Jackson, 355, 1908-1920… Lefty O’Doul, 349, 1919, 1923 más 1928-1934… Ed Delahanty, 346, 1887-1903… Tris Speaker, 344, 1907-1928… Billy Hamilton, 343, 1888-1901… Ted Williams, 344, 1939 – 1942 y 1946 – 1960… Dan Brouthers, 1879-1896 y 1904… Babe Ruth, 342, 1914-1935.

Esos son los magnates del promedio de bateo. Como ves nadie en la historia a acumulado cuatro hits en cada 10 turnos. Ni siquiera Ted Williams. ¡Ni Babe Ruth!

Y tú, mi admirado Luis, con una facilidad que asombra conectas cinco incogibles en cinco turnos de un mismo juego. Si es que lo has logrado tres veces. Eso es una exageración de calidad.

Ayer, como si nada, amaneciste bateando para 401, con 110 hits en 274 turnos. Es decir, casi 402, porque son exactamente, 401.459.

Imagínate, hace 82 años, porque ocurrió en 1941, que se bateó para 400 o más por última vez en una temporada de Grandes Ligas. Ya conoces la historia de Williams y sus 406.

Como puedes observar hay numerosos motivos del bateo para considerarte un joven prodigioso. A los 26 años de edad, tienes no menos de 10 campañas de beisbol grande en tu futuro. Puedes y debes involucrarte en ese grupo de insignes bateadores, entre los cuales, como puedes ver, no aparezco.

Porque sí, tuve una campaña muy buena, histórica, en 1941, cuando mis 56 juegos en fila bateando hits, para final ese año de 357. Pero al retirarme, tras de mis 13 temporadas, bateaba para 325.

Cuídate la salud, conserva ese swing y disfruta al máximo el beisbol, el cual está hecho para tí. Para que batees. Eres el mejor chocador del momento. Trata de ser también el mejor muchacho.

Luis: ya sabes cuánto celebro tus éxitos, porque me entusiasman, porque te admiro. Vas bien muchachón. Abrazos… Joe.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5