ANOTHER LETTER COMES FROM THE BEYOND – OTRA CARTA LLEGA DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ

FROM HÉCTOR ESPINO FOR ALBERT PUJOLS

My admired Albert: I must congratulate you and congratulate baseball for your new responsibilities, since you are now a “special assistant to commissioner.”

Your mission includes, according to the press release, helping Rob Manfred about activities for the players and in matters related “to your country, the Dominican.” In addition, you will serve as an analyst on the televised broadcasts of Major League Baseball.

The television thing is very good, because I suppose you know baseball and because, even if you speak poor Spanish, it will be better than the one of the very ill-prepared, who go around narrating and commenting in our language.

I mean, that’s great, but how about “issues related to your country, the Dominican Republic”. So, are Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Central Americans, Colombians, Curaçao, Arubans, Venezuelans and so on left out?

It seems unfair to me. Or is it that they are going to appoint a “special assistant” for each of those other regions, nine or 10 in total? It would seem exaggerated to me, wouldn’t it?

In any case, I sincerely believe that you have accepted these jobs because you want to serve, since financially you are “covered”, as they say in Spain. You don’t need Manfred’s office fees to go to the supermarket.

And it is that I already know, because here in this Más Acá, which you call Here After, everything is known, that during your 22 seasons, you earned 346 million 540 thousand 436 dollars, just for playing ball, apart from your income, as for millions, for cards, souvenirs, advertisements and other tasks in the environment.

The good side of this case is that Mr. Manfred is in deep trouble. He is not incapable, but he is dominated by the three billion dollars that ESPN and FOX pay for broadcast rights. That money has forced him to be inventing things in favor of those companies, but against baseball.

You should know, friend Albert, that from being the first sport in the United States in spectators, in movement of dollars and in preference of young people to dedicate themselves to it professionally, our baseball has already dropped to third, after American football, basketball and soccer.

By the way, you also said that you and Manfred have “the same passion to improve baseball in the Dominican.” I ask you again, what about the other countries?

Well, I welcome you and I wonder, by the way, why does this admirable baseball man call himself Albert if he was baptized Alberto?

You remind me of Agustín Lara, angry because Chopín was called Chopán and he was not called Agustán.

Thousands of hugs, admired AlbertO… Hector.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

OTRA CARTA LLEGA DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ

DE HÉCTOR ESPINO PARA ALB. PUJOLS

Mi admirado Albert: Debo felicitarte y felicitar al beisbol, por tus nuevas responsabilidades, puesto que, ahora eres “special assistant to commissioner”.

Tus misión incluye, según pregón, ayudar a Rob Manfred acerca de las actividades para con los jugadores y en los asuntos relacionados “con tu país, Dominicana”. Además, servirás como analista en las transmisiones televisadas de Major League Baseball.

Lo de la televisión está muy bien, porque supongo que sabes de beisbol y porque, aún cuando hables mal el castellano, será mejor que el de la cuerda de los muy mal preparados, que andan por ahí narrando y comentando en nuestra lengua.

Digo, eso está muy bien, pero, ¿cómo es lo de “asuntos relacionados con tu país, Dominicana”. Entonces ¿quedan fuera, cubanos, puertorriqueños, centroamericanos, colombianos, curazoleños, arubanos, venezolanos y etcétera?

Me parece injusto. ¿O es que van a nombrar un “special assistant” para cada una de esas otras regiones, nueve o 10 en total? Me parecería exagerado, ¿a tí no?

De todas maneras, creo, sinceramente, que has aceptado tales trabajos porque quieres sevir, ya que económicamente estas “forrado”, como dicen en España. No necesitas los honorarios de la oficina de Manfred para ir al super mercado.

Y es que ya se, porque aquí en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, se sabe todo, que durante tus 22 temporadas, cobraste 346 millones 540 mil 436 dólares, sólo por jugar a la pelota, aparte de tus ingresos, también millonarios, por barajitas, souvenirs, anuncios publicitarios y otros quehaceres del entorno.

El lado bueno de este caso, es que míster Manfred está muy emproblemado. No es incapaz, pero está dominado por los tres mil millones de dólares que pagan ESPN y FOX por derechos de transmisiones. Ese dinero lo ha obligado a estar inventando cosas en favor de esas empresas, pero contra el beisbol.

Tú debes saber, amigo Albert, que de ser en Estados Unidos el primer deporte en espectadores, en movimiento de dólares y en preferencia de los jóvenes para dedicarse a él profesionalmente, ya nuestro beisbol ha bajado a tercero, tras el fútbol americano y el fútbol soccer.

Por cierto, también dijiste que Manfred y tú sienten “la misma pasión por mejorar el beisbol en Dominicana”. Otra vez te preguto, ¿y los demás países?

Bueno, te doy la bienvenida y me pregunto de paso, ¿por qué este admirable hombre del beisbol se hace llamar Albert si fue bautizado Alberto?

Me haces recordar lo de Agustín Lara, enojado porque Chopín era llamado Chopán y a él no lo llamaban Agustán.

Miles de abrazos, admirado AlbertO… Héctor.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5