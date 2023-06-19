ANOTHER LETTER COMES FROM THE BEYOND – OTRA CARTA LLEGA DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ

FROM CHARLIE FINLEY TO MART COTSAY

Amigo Mart: I imagine you already know that, from December 1960 to August 1980, I owned the team that you now manage, the A’s. I was known then as Charlie O.

I made the second move of the team, from Kansas City to Oakland, in 1968. The first had been from Philadelphia to Kansas City, in 1955. You see, this is the major league team with the most changes of venues in history.

But it is that the existence of these franchises is not possible, without the economic and political support of the rulers. There have been very few figures in the government who have dealt with spectacle sports.

And it’s not an unfair accusation, or anything like that. History bears witness: Four top-flight franchises have left Oakland in the past 47 years. The Seals (ice hockey) in 1976; the Warriors (basketball) in 2019; the Raiders (American football) in 2020; and now the A’s, who will leave for the 2024 campaign, even though their new stadium won’t be ready until 2027. They will play at the triple-A Las Vegas venue.

The managers have also had their degree of fault. For example, the current owner of the A’s, John Joseph Fisher, has paid one of the lowest fees in baseball for 10 years. This year, 69 million 135 thousand dollars, when the average of the other 29 teams is 233 million.

That’s why all the A’s have won in the seasons of those two decades has been a playoff game.

If players aren’t paid the most, you don’t win titles.

I brought figures like Reggie Jackson, Dagoberto Campaneris, Sal Bando, Joe Ruddy, Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Rollie Fingers and Vida Blue to that club, and they made it a winner.

And I was touched by dramas like the one in 1974, when, after winning three consecutive World Series against the Reds, Mets and Dodgers, we lost Hunter as a free agent, one of the first there was, due to a contractual problem.

I find it very bad that the A’s go to Sin City, named like that, not only because it is the paradise of casinos, but because it is the only one where prostitution is allowed.

If baseball was once execrated, none other than Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, for appearing in a casino commercial; if Pete Rose stays out of baseball for gambling; If eight of the White Sox were banned for life for selling out to gamblers on the 1919 World Series, how is it possible that casinos are now partner-owners of once-brilliant teams like the A’s? !

Mark: I leave my heart full of friendship and winning hopes… Charlie.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español————–

OTRA CARTA LLEGA DESDE EL MÁS ALLÁ – DE CHARLIE FINLEY PARA MART COTSAY

Amigo Mart: Me imagino ya sabrás que, desde diciembre de 1960 hasta agosto de 1980, fui propietario del equipo que ahora diriges, los Atléticos. Me conocían entonces como Charlie O.

Realicé la segunda mudanza del equipo, de Kansas City a Oakland, en 1968. La primera había sido la de Philadelphia a Kansas City, en 1955. Ya ves, éste es el equipo de Grandes Ligas con más cambios de sede en la historia.

Pero es que la existencia de estas franquicias no es posible, sin el apoyo económico y político de los gobernantes. Allá ha habido muy pocas figuras en el gobierno que se hayan ocupado del deporte espectáculo.

Y no es una acusación injusta, ni nada parecido. La historia es testigo: Cuatro franquicias de máxima categoría han abandonado Oakland en los últimos 47 años. Las Focas (hockey sobre hielo) en 1976; los Guerreros (basquetbol) en 2019; los Asaltantes (fútbol americano) en 2020; y ahora los Atléticos, quienes se irán para la campaña 2024, aún cuando no estará listo su nuevo estadio hasta 2027. Jugarán mientras, en el local triple A de Las Vegas.

Las gerencias han tenido también su grado de culpa. Por ejemplo, el actual propietario de los Atléticos, John Joseph Fisher, ha pagado durante 10 años, uno de los honorarios más bajos del beisbol. Este año, 69 millones 135 mil dólares, cuando el promedio de los otros 29 equipos es de 233 millones.

Por eso, todo lo que los Atléticos han ganado en las temporadas de esas dos décadas, ha sido un juego de playoff.

Si no se les paga lo máximo a los peloteros, no ganas títulos.

Llevé a ese club figuras como Reggie Jackson, Dagoberto Campaneris, Sal Bando, Joe Ruddy, Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Rollie Fingers y Vida Blue, y lo convirtieron en ganador.

Y me tocaron dramas como el de 1974, cuando, después de ganar tres Serie Mundiales consecutivas a Rojos, Mets y Dodgers, perdimos a Hunter como agente libre, uno de los primeros que hubo, por un problema contractual.

Veo muy mal que los Atléticos vayan a La Ciudad del Pecado, llamada así, no solo porque sea el paraíso de los casinos, sino porque es la única donde la prostitución es permitida.

Si una vez fueron execrados del beisbol, nada menos que Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle, por aparecer en un comercial de casinos; si Pete Rose permanece fuera del beisbol por apostar; si suspendieron, de por vida, a ocho de los Medias Blancas, por venderse a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919, ¡¿cómo es posible que ahora los casinos sean socios-propietarios de equipos que fueron tan brillantes, como los Atléticos?!

Mark: te dejo mi corazón cargado de amistad y de esperanzas ganadoras… Charlie.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5