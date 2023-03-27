Another letter from the Beyond.- THE ONE FROM BOWIE KUHN TO ROB MANFRED.

Mr. Manfred: I’m sorry to have to express my deep concerns about how you and your friends at ESPN and FOX are destroying baseball.

If you are. There is no other one guilty of such mess with the Rules.

When in 1973, they were celebrating the first game of the season, at Fenway Park, and Ron Blomberg, of the Yankees, the first designated hitter in history (Rule 6.10), was walked by Luis Tiant, I thought what had happened to him. worse to our game. But no, you have overcome all ignominy against baseball.

You may already know that I was baseball commissioner for 15 years, from February 1969 to September 1984; and before that, I had been legal counsel for Major League Baseball.

I had numerous difficult, notable cases to solve, but I died in 2007, at the age of 80, with a clear conscience for not having harmed baseball as a sport, nor as a show, nor as a business.

I loved and respected baseball so much that I was able to convince the owners and general managers of the National League not to approve the DH. It was impossible for me to do it in the American League, because their teams were hitting much less than the other leagues and they wanted more action.

Do you believe, Mr. Manfred, that at the time of the hour, you can be sure that you have not harmed the tradition and sporting sense of baseball?

I doubt it, for having been the creator of ghost runners, of bat boys and bat girls regulated by clock, prohibited shifts, timed pitchers and batters, managers prevented from directing their pitchers as they see fit, not forced to have one pitch to no less than three batters, and four minutes of television advertising for every three outs, instead of the minute and a half that was really necessary.

Your mistake has been to say “yes” to everything the executives of ESPN and FOX say, because they pay three billion dollars per season, just to broadcast the All-Star Game, Playoffs, World Series and some games of the season.

And from that spectacular scroll, is where the 17 million 500 thousand that you charge for your functions come from. That is to say, you are selling good baseball so that it becomes a sport, don’t make me laugh.

That you receive such fees seems very good to me, whether you deserve them or not. “To whom Pope God gives it, may Saint Peter bless him!”.

What worries me in these heights of the Hereafter, which you call the heaven is not your money, but the much harm that it has caused baseball, something so dear to millions of people around the world.

Good luck, despite everything… Bo.

—————Español—————

Otra carta que llegades de el Más Allá.- LA DE BOWIE KUHN PARA ROB MANFRED.

Señor Manfred: Lamento tener que expresarle mis profundas preocupaciones por cómo Ud. y sus amigos de ESPN y FOX están destrozando al beisbol.

Sí, ustedes. No hay otro culpable de tal relajo con las Reglas.

Cuando en 1973, celebraban el primer juego de la temporada, en Fenway Park, y Ron Blomberg, de los Yankees, el primer bateador designado en la historia (Regla 6.10), recibió base por bolas de Luis Tiant, pensé que le había ocurrido lo peor a nuestro juego. Pero no, ustedes han superado toda ignominia contra el beisbol.

Quizá ya sabe que fui comisionado del beisbol durante 15 años, desde febrero de 1969 hasta septiembre de 1984; y antes, había sido consejero legal de Major League Baseball.

Me tocaron numerosos casos difíciles, notables, qué resolver, pero morí en 2007, a los 80 años de edad, con la conciencia tranquila por no haber perjudicado al beisbol como deporte, ni como espectáculo, ni como negocio.

Tánto quise y respeté al beisbol, que pude convencer a los propietarios y gerentes-generales de la Liga Nacional, que no aprobaran al designado. Me fue imposible lograrlo en la Liga Americana, porque sus quipos estaban bateando mucho menos que los de la otra Liga y querían más acción.

¿Cree Ud. señor Manfred, que a la hora de la hora, pueda estar seguro de no haber perjudicado la tradición y el sentido deportivo del beisbol?

Lo dudo, por haber sido el creador de los corredores fantasmas, de los bat boys y las bat girls reglamentados bajo reloj, los shifts prohibidos, los lanzadores y bateadores cronometrados, los mánagers impedidos de dirigir a sus lanzadores como les parece mejor, no obligados a que uno le lance a no menos de tres bateadores, y de los cuatro minutos de publicidad en televisión cada tres outs, en vez del minuto y medio realmente necesario.

Su error ha sido decir “yes” a todo cuanto dicen los ejecutivos de ESPN y FOX, porque ellos paga tres mil millones de dólares por temporada, solo por transmitir Juego de Estrellas, Playoffs, Series Mundiales y algunos juegos de la temporada.

Y de ese espectacular bojote, es de donde salen los 17 millones 500 mil que Ud. cobra por sus funciones. Es decir, está vendiendo al buen beisbol para que se convierta en un deporte hazme reír.

Que Ud. reciba tales honorarios me parece muy bien, así los merezca o no. “¡A quien Papa Dios se lo da, que San Pedro se lo Bendiga!”.

Lo que me preocupa en estas alturas del Más Acá, que Uds. llaman del Más Allá, no es su dinero, sino tanto mal que ha causado al beisbol, algo tan querido por millones de personas en el mundo entero.

Buena suerte, a pesar de todo… Bo.

