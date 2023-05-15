Another letter that arrives from the Beyond.- FROM DICK YOUNG TO THE YANKEES /

My dear Yankees: Nothing worse for a major league team than falling into the depths of last place. And you have suffered for that in these days, until yesterday Sunday, when they woke up half a game over the Red Sox (23-18, 22-18).

But, as for me the column that counts is the one with the defeats, because they are still bottom.

I mean, nothing worse than the basement, but if you’re called the Yankees, it’s even worse.

As you know, I was a journalist, I covered the team for 40 years, until my death, in 1987, at the age of 69; And as a New Yorker, well, I grew up lived and died loving the Yankees.

Now, in this Over Here, which you call Over there, I am disturbed to see them last, behind the Rays (30-11), Orioles (26-13) and Blue Jays (23-16).

In any case, my suggestion is, patience, a lot of patience, as the Chinese would say. It counts a lot to be patient.

I was a very restless reporter, combative, I denounced everything that seemed wrong to me. And because of that, I went through a few difficult Chapters in my life.

I believe, however, that the worst was not in baseball, but in boxing, the other sport in my profession.

In 1986, a little over a year before my death, Larry Holmes, who was going to face Michael Spinks, settled in to train in a gym in Las Vegas.

Training is supposed to be a public event, but Holmes always had a lot of problems with journalists, and I was one of the people he liked the least.

Because of something I published, he ordered me to leave his area. Since I refused, he ordered three of his security guards to take me out. And they did it on their shoulders to later throw me into the street. That was a national scandal.

But, well, this is about you Yankees, not boxing.

I’ve always found it silly to gloat over one in the past. But it is essential, when writing or speaking about you, to remember that you have been the most glorious in America in professional sports. Not as consolation for what is happening now, but as inspiration for what we wish to happen in the future.

There are two impossible enemies to control, injuries and slumps. Of course, with the roster you have, you will have your day if they stay healthy and stay out of slumps.

It is comforting that the number one enemy is also having a bad season, the youngsters of Boston. oh! that’s silly consolation. You have to win games and rise in standing.

But, you still have to accept that the Rays are playing great baseball and have stayed away from costly injuries.

My dear Yankees: I love you as always, I suffer defeats with you, but we will also celebrate together when we win.

Hugs… Dick.

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE DICK YOUNG A LOS YANKEES

Mi queridos Yankees: Nada peor para un equipo de Grandes Ligas, que caer en las profundidades del último lugar. Y ustedes han sufrido por eso en estos días, hasta ayer domingo, cuando amanecieron medio juego sobre los Medias Rojas (23-18, 22-18).

Pero, como para mí la columna que cuenta es la de las derrotas, pues siguen de colistas.

Digo, nada peor que el sótano, pero si uno se llama los Yankees, es más malo aún.

Como sabrán, fui periodista, cubrí el equipo durante 40 años, hasta mi muerte, en 1987, a los 69 de edad; y, como nativo de Nueva York, pues, crecí viví y morí amando a los Yankees.

Ahora, en este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más allá, me inquieta verlos perdidos, abajo de Rays (30-11), Orioles (26-13) y Blue Jays (23-16).

De todas maneras, mi sugerencia es, paciencia, mucha paciencia, como diría el chinito. Cuenta mucho ser paciente.

Fui un reportero muy inquieto, de combate, denunciaba todo lo que me parecía incorrecto. Y por eso, pasé unos cuantos Capítulos difíciles en mi vida.

Creo, sin embargo, que el peor no fue en el beisbol, sino en el boxeo, el otro deporte en mi profesión.

In 1986, algo más de un año antes de mi muerte, Larry Holmes, quien se iba a enfrentar a Michael Spinks, se instaló para entrenar en un gimnasio de Las Vegas.

Se supone que los entrenamientos son un acto público, pero Holmes siempre tuvo muchos problemas con los periodistas, y yo era de quienes menos él quería.

Por algo que publiqué ordenó que me fuera de su área. Como me negué, ordenó a tres de sus guarda espadas que me sacaron. Y lo hicieron a hombros para arrojarme después a la calle. Eso fue un escándalo nacional.

Pero, bueno, aquí de trata de Uds. los Yankees, no de boxeo.

Siempre me ha parecido tonto regodearse uno en el pasado. Pero es imprescindible, cuando se escribe o se habla de Uds. recordar que han sido lo más glorioso en América en el deporte profesional. No como consuelo por lo que ocurre ahora, sino para inspiración de lo que deseamos ocurra en el futuro.

Hay dos enemigos imposibles de controlar, las lesiones y los slumps. Por supuesto, con el róster que tienen, deben arrasar si se mantienen saludables y fuera de las malas rachas.

Reconforta que el enemigo número uno esté también en mala temporada, los jóvenes de Boston. ¡Ah! eso es un consuelo tonto. Hay que ganar juegos y subir en el standing.

Pero, igualmente hay que aceptar que los Rays están jugando un gran beisbol y que han permanecido lejos de las lesiones costosas.

Mis queridos Yankees: Los quiero como siempre, sufro con Uds. las derrotas, pero también celebraremos juntos cuando ganemos.

Abrazos… Dick.

