Another letter that arrives from the Beyond.- FROM TOM SEAVER, FOR JUSTIN VERLANDER / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE TOM SEAVER, PARA JUSTIN VERLÁNDER

My dear Jus: When they say out there, “So-and-so, or Zutana, turned 40, more than one grumbles:

“Very young, very young.”

Now, if the forty-year-old is a baseball player, they say things like: “But, well, what is that old man doing still playing ball?”

When I retired I was going to be 42 in about two months. And I make the comment, because you turned 40 in February, celebrated together with the signing of your new contract with the Mets, which will take you to the bank account: $86 million for this year and 2024.

Of course, you are used to handling millions of dollars, because when you dropped out of school in 2004 to sign with the Tigers, they gave you a bonus of three million 120 thousand. And until today you have collected, 360 million, 848 thousand 333 dollars.

Just to show the difference in the economy, I signed with the Mets for 27 thousand dollars and the total of my fees in the 20 seasons that I played, was 6 million 662 thousand 914, that is, my dear Jus, what you give in tips over there.

It’s not about comparing ourselves as millionaires, I’m just trying to portray the times.

And I take this moment to remind you that in your current situation, out of play due to a muscle injury on your right side, the best medicine is patience. It is logical that you feel desperate to start with your new team, but there is no better solution than to be patient.

In the Major Leagues we all get injured, especially pitchers.

Now, is it okay with me to keep pitching or do I think you should retire?

Look: as long as you think you can get outs, stay on the mound. And you have a special strength in your wife, the beautiful model, Kate Upton, who looks more beautiful every day and who thinks that when you pitch, you look like a character actor in tough scenes.

She, with whom you have been married since November 2017, considers that you have to continue pitching with your usual high quality. Ah well, since we remember Kate, let’s mention Genevieve, the four-year-old doll, heiress to that bunch of millions you’re going to leave, and who lives in her first four years of age. May God guide her.

Your family is going to feel great in Flushing. The people from that Queens neighborhood are excellent, they are real lovers of baseball and their team, the Mets.

You’ve been lucky enough to play in two very good ball parks, Detroit and Houston, and now you come to this conglomerate of good people. You will see how the three of your family will feel very loved and respected.

Friend Jus: In this Hereafter, which you call Beyond, we are all with you, wishing you the best of the best.

And you are really loved… Tom.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE TOM SEAVER, PARA JUSTIN VERLÁNDER

Mi querido Jus: Cuando dicen por ahí, “Fulano, o Zutana, cumplió 40 años, más de uno rezonga:

“Muy joven, muy joven”.

Ahora, si el cuarentón es un pelotero, dicen a coro cosas como:

“Pero, bueno y ¿qué hace ese viejo jugando pelota todavía?”.

Cuando me retiré iba a cumplir mis 42 en unos dos meses. Y hago el comentario, porque cumpliste los 40 en febrero, celebrados junto con la firma de tu nuevo contrato con los Mets, el cual te llevará a la cuenta bancaria: 86 millones por este año y 2024.

Por supuesto, estás acostumbrado a manejar millones de dólares, porque cuando abandonaste los estudios, en 2004, para firmar con los Tigres, te dieron un bono de tres millones 120 mil. Y hasta hoy has cobrado, 360 millones, 848 mil 333 dólares.

Sólo para mostrar la diferencia de la economía, yo firmé con los Mets por 27 mil dólares y el total de mis honorarios en las 20 temporadas que jugué, fue de seis millones 662 mil 914, o sea, mi querido Jus, lo que tú das de propina por ahí.

No se trata de compararnos como millonarios, nada más trato de retratar las épocas.

Y aprovecho el momento para recordarte que en tu actual situación, fuera de juego por lesión en un músculo del costado derecho, la mejor medicina es la paciencia. Es lógico que te sientas desesperado por comenzar con tu nuevo equipo, pero no hay mejor solución que esa de ser paciente.

En Grandes Ligas todos nos lesionamos, especialmente los pitchers.

Ahora, ¿me parece bien que sigas lanzando o creo que debes retirarte?

Mira: mientras creas que puedes hacer outs, sigue sobre la lomita. Y tú tienes una fuerza especial en tu esposa, la preciosa modelo, Kate Upton, quien cada día se ve más hermosa y quien opina que, cuando lanzas, pareces un actor de carácter en duras escenas.

Ella, con quien estás casado desde noviembre de 2017, considera que tienes como continuar lanzando con tu alta calidad de siempre.

Ah bueno, ya que recordamos a Kate, mencionemos a Genevieve, la muñequita de cuatro años, heredera de ese bojote de millones que vas a dejar, y quien vive en sus primeros cuatro años de edad. Que Papa Dios la guíe.

Tu familia se va a sentir muy bien en Flushing. La gente de ese barrio de Queens, es excelente, son reales amantes del beisbol y de su equipo, los Mets.

Has tenido la suerte de jugar en dos áreas muy buenas para la pelota, Detroit y Houston, y ahora llegas a este conglomerado de buena gente. Ya verás cómo los tres de tu familia se sentirán muy queridos y respetados.

Amigo Jus: En este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, todos estamos contigo, deseándote lo mejor de lo mejor.

Y se te quiere de verdad… Tom.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5