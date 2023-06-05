Another letter that arrives from the Beyond

FROM: BABE RUTH

TO: JOE BIDEN

My respected President:

Precisely today; Monday June 5!, the disaster would have been devastating for the entire world. Like the crisis of 1929, but not in those reduced proportions, but in the measure of the multi millions of now.

Precisely my friend President, when comparisons have been made of his fees, 408 thousand dollars a year, with those of the rookies in the Major Leagues, $720 thousand, plus bonus, which easily exceeds two million. In addition, there are big leaguers contracted for life for up to and even more than 400 million.

It’s incongruous that, while in the Major Leagues and other sports, dollars are counted by the hundreds of thousands’ millions and even billions, the Nation carries a dangerous debt of 31.4 billion, which has threatened the world with a crisis leading to misery.

It deserves applause for what you have achieved with the Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, to eliminate the threat of default that would’ve exploded today (Monday). Now, with the approval of Congress, the country will have the necessary resources to meet its obligations, thus enjoying the economic relief the Union deserves.

Of course, just like you, Mr. McCarthy deserves public recognition. You both put aside political differences to avoid unnecessary drama, also avoiding a world catastrophe.

I feel compelled to write to you, because I was the first baseball player whose salaries were compared to those of the President of the United States.

Given how busy your life is with so many political responsibilities, perhaps you are unaware of this history. For that reason, I am going to relate the story, just as some historians have written:

“In 1932, a reporter asked Babe Ruth, ” What do you have to say about your salary (75 thousand dollars), higher than the salary of the President of the United States, Herbert Hoover ($40 thousand)?

Ruth replied: “Yes it’s true. But last year, I had a better season than him.”

In other words, dear President, for more than 90 years there have been comparisons between what MLB players earn, with the salaries of you guys, the bosses in the White House.

This is how I found out: “Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader of the Lower House, came into an agreement about the debt ceiling, that was threatening the country to run out of money to meet its obligations with creditors, thus threatening to default as soon as today Monday, when, according to the Treasury Department, the country would’ve stopped paying its debts.”

“The agreement suspends the federal debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion dollars, for the next two years, enough time to cross the upcoming presidential elections of 2024 and make it easier for the government to continue borrowing money with solvency.”

Big hug, Mr. President…

Babe.

—————Español—————

Otra carta que llega d esde el Más Allá

DE BABE RUTH PARA JOE BIDEN

Mi respetado Presidente

Hoy justamente, ¡hoy lunes cinco de junio!, el desastre hubiera sido devastador para el mundo entero. Como la crisis de 1929, pero no en aquellas proporciones reducidas, sino en la medida de los multimillones de ahora.

Justamente amigo Presidente, cuando se han hecho comparaciones de sus honorarios, 408 mil dólares anuales, con los de los novatos en Grandes Ligas, $720 mil, más el bono, que fácilmente sobrepasa los dos millones de dólares. Además, hay bigleaguers contratados de por vida, hasta por más de $400 millones.

Incongruente, que, mientras en Grandes Ligas, y otros deportes, dólares se cuentan por cientos y miles de millones, la Nación tenga esa peligrosa deuda de 31.4 trillones, la cual ha amenazado al mundo con una crisis rumbo a la miseria.

Ha sido para aplaudir lo logrado por Ud. con el líder republicano Kevin McCarthy, para desaparecer esa amenaza de falta de dinero (default) que hubiera estallado hoy lunes. Ahora, con la aprobación del Congreso, se prevé que tengamos con qué pagar en el nuevo plazo, para entrar en el desahogo económico que merece esta Unión.

Desde luego, igual que Ud., el señor McCarthy merece reconocimiento público. Ambos dejaron a un lado los detalles del partidismo político, para evitar ese posible drama, y catástrofe mundial.

Me atreví a escribirle, porque fui el primer jugador de béisbol cuyos honorarios compararon con los del Presidente de Estados Unidos.

Como Ud. ha vivido atareado con sus responsabilidades políticas, quizá desconoce el caso. Por eso se lo voy a relatar, tal y como lo han escrito algunos historiadores:

“En 1932, un reportero le preguntó a Babe Ruth, ¿Qué dice de su sueldo (75 mil dólares), superior al del Presidente de Estados Unidos, Herbert Hoover (40 mil)? Y Ruth respondió: “Sí, es que el año pasado yo tuve mejor temporada que él”.

O sea, amigo Presidente, hace más de 90 años que comparan lo que ganan los peloteros, con los sueldos de Uds. los jefes de la Casa Blanca.

Mire cómo me enteré: “Joe Biden y Kevin McCarthy, líder republicano de la Cámara Baja, finalizaron un principio de acuerdo sobre el aumento del techo de la deuda, anunciado días antes y que permite alejar la amenaza de un desfalco económico hoy cinco de junio, día en el cual el Tesoro previó que el gobierno empezaba a quedarse sin fondos para hacer frente a sus cuentas.

“El acuerdo suspende el techo de la deuda federal, de 31.400 trillones de dólares, durante dos años, lapso suficiente para atravesar los comicios presidenciales venideros de 2024 y facilitar que el gobierno continúe pidiendo dinero prestado y con solvencia”.

Un abrazo, señor Presidente…

Babe.

