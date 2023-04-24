Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- FROM CANANEA REYES TO KEVIN CASH / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE CANANEA REYES PARA KEVIN CASH

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) My admired Kevin: I tell you today, those who will have told you thousands of times in the three weeks to date of the season…: “congratulations”.

As a veteran manager that I was in the Mexican League, I understand how much joy there is in every victory. But yours, in the Major Leagues and at the start of the season, has been tremendous. You left for yesterday’s game Sunday with your Rays winning more than anyone, with 18-3 and from home club you are undefeated, 12-0.

As a manager, you are very young, at 45, which is good for this long-suffering baseball of 2023. And since you are a native of Tampa, it has been a multiple success that they have chosen you to head the roster of the house.

I know you’re used to glory, because in 2020 and 2021 you were honored with the American League Manager of the Year title, but I’m also clear that successes are only fond memories, they don’t count among today’s numbers. That is, you have to win on the day you live, even when you enjoy the glories achieved.

So, I hope you beat the White Sox yesterday Sunday and that you beat the Astros today as well.

Something bad about baseball is that, that yesterday’s victory does not count for today. But the good thing is that the previous defeat has nothing to do with how much you achieve on the date you are living.

Of course, your team is playing very well. I heard how deeply you coached your roster this year on the so-called “little plays.” And now it is said out there, “things ARE WORKING OUT for the Rays”, which is a mistake; because it must be stressed, “the Rays DO things right”.

The teams I led in Mexico “did things right 1,685 times” and the opponents did it 1,329 times. I would have considerably increased those numbers, but I died very young, at 54 years of age, which is why I have been in this Hereafter that you call beyond, since November 1991.

And always pending baseball, which is why I am mortified by the detail that if I wish you a victory, I have to wish another manager a defeat. I would like to be able to wish them both victory.

Amigo Cash: You were a catcher, and catchers are known to make good managers. It is your case.

Plus, the Rays have always been a feisty team. Nice combination, right?

I say goodbye, as you already know, wishing you the best in this world and intense happiness with your wife, Émily and your three heirs… A hug from your friend… Cana.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE CANANEA REYES PARA KEVIN CASH

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) Mi admirado Kevin: Te digo hoy, los que te habrán dicho millares de veces en las tres semanas que van de temporada…: “felicitaciones”.

Como veterano mánager que fui en la Liga Mexicana, comprendo cuánto de dicha hay en cada victoria. Pero lo tuyo, en Grandes Ligas y al iniciar la campaña, ha sido tremendo. Saliste para el juego de ayer domingo con tus Rays de más ganadores que nadie, con 18-3 y de home club vas invicto, 12-0.

Cómo mánager, eres muy joven, a los 45, lo que es bueno para este sufrido beisbol de 2023. Y como eres nativo de Tampa, ha sido un acierto múltiple que te hayan escogido para encabezar el róster de la casa.

Se que estás acostumbrado a la gloria, porque en 2020 y 2021 fuiste honrado con el título de Mánager del Año en la Liga Americana, pero también estoy claro en que los éxitos sólo son buenos recuerdos, no cuentan entre los números de hoy. Es decir, hay que ganar en el día que se vive, aún cuando se disfrute de las glorias conseguidas.

Así, que deseo le hayas ganado ayer domingo a los Medias Blancas y que hoy venzas también a los Astros.

Algo malo del beisbol es eso, que la victoria de ayer no cuenta para lo de hoy. Pero lo bueno es tampoco la derrota anterior tiene qué ver con cuanto logras en la fecha que estás viviendo.

Desde luego, tu equipo está jugando muy bien. Supe con qué profundidad entrenaste este año a tu róster en las llamadas “pequeñas jugadas”. Y ahora se dice por ahí, “a los Rays LE SALEN bien las cosas”, lo que es un error; porque debe recalcarse, “los Rays HACEN bien las cosas”.

Los equipos que dirigí en México “hicieron bien las cosas mil 685 veces” y los contrarios las lograron en mil 329 oportunidades. Hubiera aumentado considerablemente esos números, pero morí muy joven, a los 54 años, por lo que estoy en este Más Acá que Uds. llaman más allá, desde noviembre de 1991.

Y siempre pendiente del beisbol, por lo que me mortifica el detalle de que, si te deseo una victoria a tí, tengo que desearle la derrota a otro mánager. Me agradaría poder desearles la victoria a los dos.

Amigo Cash: Fuiste receptor y los receptores tienen la fama de que resultan buenos mánagers. Es tu caso.

Además, los Rays han sido siempre un equipo batallador. Buena combinación, ¿no?

Me despido, como ya sabes, deseándote lo mejor de este mundo e intensa felicidad con tu esposa, Émily y tus tres herederos… Un abrazo de tu amigo… Cana.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5