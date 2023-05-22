Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- FROM DON DRYSDALE TO TREVOR BAUER / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE DON DRYSDALE A TREVOR BAUER

My dear Trevor, I have been meaning to write to you for a few months now. But I always told myself: “I’ll do it when there’s a lot of good to say about him, about his life as a bigleaguer.”

Unfortunately, I would stay with those wishes, if I don’t do it once and for all. Because today, there is no positive story to discuss in your case, but news as bad as remarkable.

In Japan, where you took refuge after being unwanted by any Major League team, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars have removed you from the roster, to send you to the minors in that country. In other words, you have not served as a pitcher at the highest Japanese level.

Fortunately, there are no sexboxing stories of yours to regret.

Your drama with the Dodgers was that you beat up every girl who decided to spend a night with you. That led you to lose the $23,870,969 that you would have been paid this year, since your contract was voided.

After the two lawsuits established by ladies victims of yours, which were settled for a clean dollar by your lawyers, you signed for Japan for 10 million for the season, but, since they have lowered you, that is reduced to 500 thousand, according to what you negotiated there .

I’m sorry. But hey, the Japanese can’t stand that 8.40 ERA you racked up in three appearances. And you ended up allowing 26 runs in 15 innings. I think no team would support it.

Wishing you that everything changes for the better in baseball, already at 32 years of age, it seems to me that it would be a waste of correspondence. I see your future outside the profession close, so I hope you master your instincts as a puncher in those special situations and that you return to your native home a good citizen.

And, since you do not know who I was, and even though you are not obliged to know, I would like to inform you that I pitched for the Dodgers, from Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 14 seasons, until 1969, together with Sandy Koufax. I was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1984 with 316 of 403 votes.

Since 1970 I dedicated myself to commenting on games on television, until July 3, 1993, when I didn’t get to the one we would broadcast in Montreal. And they found my body in the room I was occupying in the hotel “Le Centers Shératon”. Examinations determined that he had died of a heart attack, at the age of 56.

My dear Trevor, I hope you enjoy your life, still youthful for activities beyond baseball. I would like to know that you no longer box in full sex. It would feel really good if he ever told me that you’re happy.

I will be aware of this Hereafter, which you call Beyond, where, as is natural, we know everything, because we see everything.

