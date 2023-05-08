Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- FROM LUKE APPLING TO LUIS APARICIO / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE LUKE APPLING A LUIS APARICIO

My dear Luisito: In this Hereafter, which you call The Beyond, we are now celebrating your 90th birthday, which you will be on April 29 of next year, plus the 40th anniversary of your elevation to the Hall of Fame , in July 1984.

I remember, as if it were yesterday, the White Sox of that romantic era. After having been the shortstop of that team, a big Venezuelan, very funny and always smiling, named Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, arrived in 1950. That’s why I became the infield coach.

Just as we were getting ready for the 1959 season, they informed me, we are going to trade Carrasquel, because we are bringing another Venezuelan shortstop, named Luisito Aparicio.

And you transformed the club in such a way that in that October we reached the World Series against the Dodgers. I always remember the double you hit off Sandy Koufax.

Since your arrival we have been a very aggressive team. So much so that fans started calling us “the go gos”, especially for your frequent thefts. Well you resurrected the stolen base, buried as it was since Babe Ruth’s home runs. Figure in history a year, 1950, when the league champion only stole 15 times, Dominic DiMaggio.

And you armed yourself to be the leader of the specialty nine times in a row since your arrival, when you were also Rookie of the Year.

You in the American League and Mary Wills in the National League revived base stealing. Coincidence, you were both shortstops.

By the way, as a shortstop you were the best of your time. What a way to get to know each batter in the League, to take full advantage of your instincts!

And at bat you were famous with runners on the bases, because you insisted on overtaking them, even when you were out. That’s why managers always held you in high esteem. You played one hundred percent for the team.

Surely you will remember that I liked to see you get into uniform. You were a rite of elegance, a way of going out on the field as well dressed as possible.

Unfortunately Luis, that has been lost. The bigleaguers now look like drunken clowns playing sancochero softball, instead of maximum representatives of such a beautiful game that was baseball.

Players like you, Willie Mays, Joe Di’Maggio, Roberto Clemente, Phil Rizzuto and Pee Wee Reese, could be models in the face of so much disaster today in the stadiums.

A hug, friend Luis, along with my best wishes. Take care of yourself. We need you… Luke.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE LUKE APPLING A LUIS APARICIO

Mi querido Luisito: En este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman El Más Allá, estamos celebrando desde ahora tus 90 años de edad, que cumplirás el 29 de abril del año que viene, más los 40 años de tu elevación al Hall de la Fama, en julio de 1984.

Recuerdo, como si hubiera sido ayer, a los Medias Blancas de aquella romántica época. Después de haber sido yo el shortstop de ese equipo, llegó en 1950 un venezolano grandote, muy chistoso y siempre sonriente, llamado Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel. Por eso, pasé a ser coach del infield.

Apenas cuando nos preparábamos para la temporada de 1959, me informaron, vamos a cambiar a Carrasquel, porque traeremos a otro shortstop venezolano, llamado Luisito Aparicio.

Y transformaste al club de tal manera, que en ese octubre llegamos hasta la Serie Mundial frente a los Dodgers. Siempre recuerdo que le conectaste doble a Sandy Koufax.

Desde tu llegada fuimos un equipo muy agresivo. Tanto, que los fanáticos comenzaron a llamarnos “los go go”, especialmente por tus frecuentes robos. Bueno resucitaste el robo de base, enterrado como estaba desde los jonrones de Babe Ruth. Figura en la historia un año, 1950, cuando el campeón de la Liga sólo robó 15 veces, Dóminic DiMaggio.

Y tú te armaste para ser líder de la especialidad nueve veces seguidas desde tu llegada, cuando además, fuiste El Novato del Año.

Tú en la Liga Americana y Mary Wills en la Nacional, resucitaron el robo de bases. Casualidad, los dos eran shortstops.

Por cierto, como shortstop fuiste el mejor tu época. ¡Qué manera de conocer cada bateador de la Liga, de sacarle provecho absoluto a los instintos!

Y al bate resultaste insigne con corredores en las bases, porque te empeñabas en adelantarlos, aún cuando fueras out. Por eso los mánagers siempre te tuvieron en alta estima. Jugabas ciento por ciento para el equipo.

Seguramente recordarás que me agradaba ver cómo te uniformabas. Eras un rito de la elegancia, una manera de salir al terreno lo mejor vestido posible.

Lamentablemente Luis, eso se ha perdido. Los bigleaguers ahora parecen payasos borrachos jugando softbol sancochero, en vez de máximos representantes de tan bonito juego que era el beisbol.

Peloteros con tú, Willie Mays, Joe Di’Maggio, Roberto Clemente, Phil Rizzuto y Pee Wee Reese, podrían ser modelos ante tanto desastrado de hoy día en los estadios.

Un abrazo, amigo Luis, junto con mis mejores deseos. Cuídate mucho. Te necesitamos… Luke.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5