Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- FROM RAY DANDRIDGE TO SCOTT ROLEN. / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE RAY DANDRIDGE PARA SCOTT ROLEN.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIPE-WIRE) – Dear Scott: I’ve been the player with the most names. Since I had short legs and in the form of brackets, they called me Hooks, Squat, Talúa and even Mamerto.

It seems that fans and journalists paid more attention to which nicknames to accommodate me than pitchers to which pitches to throw me at.

Well… I’m writing to you, because like you, I was a third baseman, but I couldn’t make it to the Major Leagues because I wasn’t white. However, between 1933 and 1944, I played in the Negro Leagues for the Indianapolis Stars, Nashville Giants, Newark Dodgers, and Newark Eagles. In addition, they took me as an import to all the Spanish-speaking countries where there were championships and in which I sometimes also played shortstop.

By the way, in 1989, I was elevated to the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame and two years before, 1987, to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Furthermore, since 1994 I have been in this Hereafter, which you call Beyond.

And I am already celebrating that in a few days, on Sunday, July 23, you will be elevated to the Hall of Fame. We will receive you with all the honors you deserve.

I like that all your life you have loved baseball. You spent your teens with a couple of posters on your bedroom wall, one Don Mattingly, the other Kirk Gibson.

And as soon as you started playing in High School, more than one team had scouts following you game after game, like the White Sox, Angels, and Phillies.

Well, they signed you for Philadelphia in 1993, for $250,000, good money at that time, and in 1996 you were already wearing the uniform of the big team. The infielders coach, John Vukovich, said he was amazed, because your first day of training in Clearwater, already with the Phillies, you were on the field, uniformed, ready for practice, at six in the morning.

“Those desires, that willingness, you don’t see that often,” Vukovich told reporters afterward.

I remember those who had compared you to Bruce Robinson, Mike Schmidt and Cal Ripken were very happy, because you were Rookie of the Year in 1997. And the following year, at only 23 years old, you hit 31 home runs, drove in 110 RBIs and were sensational. On the defensive.

The rest was an interesting career of 17 seasons, until 2012, during which you never appeared in a different position, there were 2,023 games at third base, with a defensive average of 968.

At bat, you left 281, 316 home runs and 1,287 RBIs. You appeared in three postseasons, including two World Series.

Welcome to Cooperstown, pride of Evansville, Indiana!… I’m your fan. And in case you’re interested in my real name, Raymond Emmitt Dandridge.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————–Español————–

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- DE RAY DANDRIDGE PARA SCOTT ROLEN.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIPE-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Scott: He sido el pelotero con más sobre nombres. Como tenía las piernas cortas y en forma de paréntesis, me llamaron Hooks, Squat, Talúa y hasta Mamerto.

Parece que fanáticos y periodistas ponían más atención en cuáles apodos acomodarme, que los lanzadores en cuáles lanzamientos tirarme.

Bueno… Te escribo, porque como tú, fui tercera base, pero no pude llegar a Grandes Ligas por no ser blanco. Sin embargo, entre 1933 y 1944, jugué en las Ligas Negras para el Indianápolis Stars, Nashville Giants, Newark Dodgers y Newark Eagles. Además, me llevaron como importado a todos los países de habla hispana donde había campeonatos y en los cuales a veces también jugaba como shortstop.

Por cierto, en 1989, me elevaron al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano y dos años antes, 1987, al de Cooperstown. Además, desde 1994 estoy en este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá.

Y ya celebro que dentro de unos días, el domingo 23 de julio, serás elevado al Hall de la Fama. Te recibiremos con todos los honores que mereces.

Me gusta que toda tu vida hayas amado al beisbol. Pasaste la adolescencia con un par de posters en la pared de tu habitación, uno de Don Mattingly, el otro Kirk Gibson.

Y apenas comenzaste a jugar en High School, más de un equipo tenía scouts siguiéndote juego tras juego, como Madias Blancas, Angelinos y Phillies.

Bueno, te firmaron para Philadelphia en 1993, por 250 mil dólares, buen dinero en esa época, y ya en 1996 andabas con el uniforme del equipo grande. El coach de infielders, John Vukovich, se dijo asombrado, porque tu primer día de entrenamiento en Clearwater, ya con los Phillies, estabas en el terreno, uniformado, listo para la práctica, a las seis de la mañana.

“Esos deseos, esa disposición, no se ven a menudo”, comentó Vukovich después, ante los reporteros.

Recuerdo que quienes te habían comparado con Bruce Róbinson, Mike Schmidt y Cal Ripken estaban muy felices, porque fuiste El Novato del Año en 1997. Y al año siguiente, solo a los 23 de edad, disparaste 31 jonrones, impulsaste 110 carreras y fuiste sensacional a la defensiva.

Lo demás fue una interesante carrera de 17 temporadas, hasta el 2012, durante las cuales jamás apareciste en una posición diferente, fueron dos mil 23 juegos en tercera base, con promedio defensivo de 968.

Al bate, dejaste 281, 316 jonrones y mil 287 carreras remolcadas. Apareciste en tres postemporadas, incluso dos Series Mundiales.

¡Bienvenido a Cooperstown, orgullo de Evansville, Indiana!… Soy tu admirador. Y por si te interesa mi real nombre, Raymond Emmitt Dandridge.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5