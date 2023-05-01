Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- G. STEINBRENNERPA RA GERRIT COLE /

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) Dear Gerrit, I dare to call your past week less than good. I mean, pretty bad, even though you wake up Monday with a 5-0 record, 1.11 this year

Remarkable wins and losses, scandalous effectiveness. You are a tremendous pitcher.

But you’re also a Yankee, with an annual fee of $36 million, so you have to be moderate in your gestures, especially towards your teammates… You know what I mean, don’t you?

Unfortunately, you were captured in elegant televised close-up, when in Texas, you were angry, indisposed, who knows?!, against your leftfielder, Aaron Hicks, who had done everything he could to catch that line drive, which in my opinion, It was hit, it was uncatchable, I couldn’t catch it, boy!

Not only did the boy dive headfirst, with a tremendous effort, but when he passed the ball, the centerfielder, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, was behind, who made a very good assist, preventing the runner from advancing further. He only made it to second.

Why didn’t you applaud Kiner for that instead of expressing yourself, with your gesture, so disgusted with Hicks?

Well, anyway, with the help of your teammates, you won your fifth game of the season.

I emphasize to you: If you played in any other team, few or no one would take into account what you did. I wouldn’t write you this letter. But you’re dressed as a Yankee, so your image with an angry face and movements has been seen by millions of people.

Being a Yankee is different than being on any other team. Keep it in your head. I’m not saying it, that’s historical.

Maybe you don’t understand it one hundred percent, because you are very young. At 32, you may not have had time to find out.

But I was working as the owner of that team for 37 years (1973-2010). I bought it for 10 million, and my first triumph was that they gave me back 2 million, because CBS-TV, the company that owned the club, had taken some properties. Well, now “Forbes” magazine has just announced that the Yankees are valued at $7.1 billion.

Of course, I am very proud of what has been achieved. What do you think?

Now, we need everyone’s cooperation to maintain and increase the prestige achieved in the 120 years that the club has lived.

A hug from your friend, he loves you anyway and despite everything, like who says!… George.

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- G. STEINBRENNERPA RA GERRIT COLE

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) Mi apreciado Gerrit: Me atrevo a calificar tu semana pasada como poco buena. O sea, bastante mala, aún cuando amaneces hoy lunes con record de 5-0, 1.11 este año

Notables ganados y perdidos, escandalosa efectividad. Eres tremendo pitcher.

Pero también eres un Yankee, con honorarios anuales de 36 millones de dólares, por lo que debes moderar tus gestos, especialmente para con tus compañeros de equipo… Ya sabes a qué me refiero, ¿no?

Lamentablemente, fuiste captado en elegante close-up televisado, cuando en Texas, te mostraste enojado, indispuesto, ¡¿quién sabe?!, contra tu leftfielder, Aaron Hicks, quien había hecho cuanto pudo por atrapar aquel linietazo, que en mi opinión, era hit, era incogible, ¡no podía atraparlo, chico!.

No solo el muchacho se tiró de cabeza, en tremendo esfuerzo, sino que al pasar la pelota, estaba atrás el centerfielder, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, quien hizo muy buena asistencia, evitando mayor avance del corredor. Sólo llegó a segunda.

¿Por qué no le aplaudiste eso a Kiner en vez de expresarte, con tu gesto, tan disgustado para con Hicks?.

Bueno, de todas maneras, con la imprescindible ayuda de tus compañeros de equipo, ganaste tu quinto juego de la temporada.

Te recalco: Si jugaras en cualquier otro equipo, pocos o nadie tomaría en cuenta lo que hiciste. Ni yo te escribiría esta carta. Pero estás vestido de Yankee, por lo que tu imagen con cara y movimientos de enojado, ha sido vista por millones de personas.

Ser un Yankee, es diferente a estar en cualquier otro equipo. Guárdatelo en la cabeza. No lo digo yo, eso es histórico.

Quizá no lo comprendas al ciento por ciento, porque eres muy joven. A los 32 años, es posible que no hayas tenido tiempo de enterarte.

Pero yo estuve trabajando de propietario de ese equipo durante 37 años (1973-2010). Lo compré por 10 millones, y mi primer triunfo fue que me devolvieron dos millones, porque CBS-TV, empresa que era dueña del club, se había quedado con algunas propiedades. Pues, ahora la revista “Forbes” acaba de anunciar que los Yankees están valorados en siete mil 100 millones de dólares.

Por supuesto, me siento muy orgulloso por lo que se ha logrado. ¿Qué crees tú?

Ahora, necesitamos cooperación de todos, para mantener y aumentar el prestigio conquistado en los 120 años que ha vivido el club.

Un abrazo de tu amigo, que te quiere de todas maneras y a pesar de todo, ¡como quien dice!… George.

