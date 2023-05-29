Another letter that comes from the Beyond – Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.

FROM FRANK RÓBINSON FOR JIM PALMER

My dear Jim, I am writing to you because I am horrified. When I saw the black uniforms of our Orioles this weekend, I thought it was a vision. I checked myself to see if I was drunk and finally looked up Earl Weaver.

He was even more giddy.

Weaver and I, like all from this Hereafter that you call Beyond, see everything and know everything.

Weaver wasn’t upset that someone would come up with such nonsense, but he was furious that manager Brandon Hide would allow it. He said that if they had tried it when he was our manager, he would have burned all the uniforms on the mound for the public to see.

But you know, Jim, this is a time of disorder and abuse. Can you imagine if any of us had tried to wear shoes of a color as feminine as pink for the game? Now the players use them, with the steps of playful girls.

A lot of what players display these days seems like a mockery to the fan. But what about those uniforms, all black, is the last straw.

Weaver and I ask ourselves: who died? Because that seems like mourning for those who call it “rigorous.”

I remember that, in our days, if someone close to the team died, they would put a little black bow on our left sleeve and that’s it.

All in black those 2023 Orioles look like some naughty urns trying to dance steeply on the ground. And if you see them playing from the heights of an airplane or a helicopter, you can mistake them for a herd of vultures.

So handsome and manly that it’s the team’s original color, that deep orange that tastes like baseball.

Both Weaver and I know that everyone in our age is terrified. You have to see how carefully and carefully we put ourselves in uniform, especially him, our manager, and Boog Powell, Mike Cuellar and Luis Aparicio.

I heard reporters say they liked going to our clubhouse before games, just to watch Aparicio dress up. Seeing Luisito get into uniform was a spectacle!

Seeing these guys now dress all in black, it’s a shame.

But they published out there that so much blackness “intends to pay homage to the many neighborhoods of the city.”

Bigger nonsense they couldn’t publish, because Baltimore is not a sad city. It is very lively, with its port atmosphere open to the world, its restaurants specializing in crabs and the frenetic love of jazz.

Black is a great color for many things, but not for dressing players.

A pair of black shoes, a black briefcase or a black hat are very elegant.

But not me, uniformed in black.

Hugs Frank.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————-

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá. –

DE FRANK RÓBINSON PARA JIM PALMER

Mi apreciado Jim: Te escribo porque estoy horrorizado. Cuando ví, este fin de semana, los uniformes negros de nuestros Orioles, creí que eran visiones. Me examiné a ver si estaba borracho y, finalmente, busqué a Earl Weaver.

Él estaba aún más atolondrado.

Wever y yo, como todos los de este Más Acá que Uds. llaman Más Allá, lo vemos todo y lo sabemos todo.

Weaver no se incomodó porque a alguien se le ocurriera tal barrabasada, pero sí estaba furioso, porque el mánager, Brandon Hide, lo permitiera. Dijo que, si lo hubieran intentado cuando él era nuestro mánager, habría quemado todos los uniformes sobre la lomita para que el público los viera.

Pero tú sabes, Jim, ésta es una época de desorden y de abusos. ¿Te imaginas si alguno de nosotros hubiera intentado usar para el juego, zapatos de un color tan femenino como el rosado? Ahora los peloteros los usan, con pasos de niñas juguetonas.

Me parece una burla al fanático mucho de lo que exhiben los peloteros en estos días. Pero lo de esos uniformes, todos negros, es el colmo de los colmos.

Weaver y yo nos preguntamos: ¿quién se murió?. Porque eso parece un luto de los que llaman “rigurosos”.

Recuerdo que, en nuestros días, si moría algún allegado al equipo, nos ponían un lacito negro en la manga izquierda y ya.

Todos de negro esos Orioles 2023, parecen unas urnas traviesas que trataran de bailar empinadas sobre la tierra. Y si uno los ve jugar desde las alturas de un avión o un helicóptero, puede confundirlos con una manada de zamuros.

Tan bonito y varonil que es el color original del equipo, ese naranja profundo que tiene sabor a beisbol.

Sabemos Weaver y yo que todos los de nuestra época están aterrorizados. Hay que ver con qué cuidado y esmero nos uniformábamos, especialmente él, nuestro mánager, y Boog Powell, Mike Cuellar y Luis Aparicio.

Oía a periodistas decir que les agradaba ir a nuestro clubhouse antes de los juegos, sólo para ver cómo se uniformaba Aparicio. ¡Ver a Luisito uniformarse era un espectáculo!.

Ver ahora a estos muchachos vestirse de todos de negro, es una lástima.

Pero publicaron por ahí que tanta negrura “pretende rendir homenaje a los numerosos vecindarios de la ciudad”.

Tontería más grande no podían publicar, porque Báltimore no es una ciudad triste. Es muy alegre, con su ambiente de puerto abierto al mundo, sus restaurantes especializados en cangrejos y la afición frenética por el jaz.

El negro es un gran color para muchas cosas, pero no para vestir peloteros.

Son muy elegantes un par de zapatos negros, un maletín negro o un sombrero negro.

Pero no yo, uniformado de negro.

Un abrazo, Frank.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5