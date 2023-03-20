Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- THE ONE FROM GLENN BURKE TO EDWIN DÍAZ. / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- LA DE GLENN BURKE PARA EDWIN DÍAZ.

My battered Edwin: Not only will you be without pitching for the entire 2023 season, but the confidence that the Mets have shown you is also in jeopardy.

I think the contract they signed you is good confidence, which can keep you in Flushing until 2028, charging a total of no less than 121 million 150 thousand dollars.

For this year’s campaign you are contracted for 18 million 500 thousand, of which the Mets will not lose anything, since all the Classic players are insured.

However, I want to tell you that no one in the team offices is happy with your ridiculousness of celebrating a victory by jumping such a magnitude, that you ruptured the tendon in the patella of your right knee.

The Mets won’t lose a dollar of your fees, but you in the bullpen mean a lot more to them than $18.5 million a season.

Why and for what have today’s bigleaguers dirty the show, like you, those of Puerto Rico, dyeing your hair blond?

Even the coach, Ricky Bones, who grew up as a serious man, dyed his beard.

Why and for what, that Venezuelan pitcher, named Luis García, wears very feminine little necklines, down to below the shoulders, adorned with colored balls?

Before, one avoided, at all costs, making a fool of themself. Now you guys try to show off as ridiculous as you can be. For me, the show today is not about Major League Baseball, but about men, who not only want to be boys, but stupid boys.

Look, I have always been a publicly declared homosexual. I revealed it when I was playing for the Dodgers so manager Tom LaSorda dumped me and I went to Oakland. But a serious homosexual, no horseplay.

We celebrated very differently from those jumpers of yours. I was even the inventor of the high five, a much healthier way to celebrate. Oh ok! But it wasn’t that I started thinking about how to create a way to express how happy you are when you do well in baseball, no. Dusty Baker just hit a big home run and I was waiting for him at home. Instead of giving him a high five, as usual, it occurred to me to raise both to high five.

My admired Edwin: The day after tomorrow you will be 29 years old. Well, get smart. Playing in the Classic is already a huge exposure, look at José Altuve and his right hand on Saturday, when a fastball from Daniel Bard, at 96 miles per hour, reached him; and how badly beaten the receiver, Salvador Pérez, has been. Take care!

Take care of yourself from now on, and also take care of baseball, as a sport, as a show, as a profession… Hugs from Glenn.

