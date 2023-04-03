Another letter that comes from the Beyond.- THE ONE FROM PHIL RIZZUTO TO ANTHONY VOLPE / Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- LA DE PHIL RIZZUTO PARA ANTHONY VOLPE

My dear Tony: When you were born, in 2002, 21 years ago I had embarked on the journey to this Hereafter, which you call Beyond, so I understand that you do not know who I have been. That’s why I inform you:

Like you, I was born to an Italian father. You in New Jersey, me in Brooklyn. My dad was a train driver. I heard that your mom is from the Philippines. I was a shortstop for the Yankees for 13 years, between 1941-1956, minus three, because I had to go to World War II, with the Navy. When I retired as a baseball player, I became a narrator for the Yankees themselves, and until close to my death, in 2007.

With me as shortstop, we won seven World Series, five in a row, 1949-1953, the others, 1947 and 1951. We still had time to lose two, 1942 and 1954. Also, I was the MVP of the American League in 1950. However, the journalists did not elect me to the Hall of Fame, even though I was a candidate for 15 years. I was elected by the Veterans, in 1994.

When Derek Jeter began to demonstrate his wonders, they opined that I was no longer the best shortstop in Yankee history. And it is true. Defensively I think we were there, but he made more contact and had more power at bat than me.

Well now, when you start in the position among the notable enthusiasts of manager Aaron Boone, they already affirm that you have more conditions than Jeter. At least in training you showed it, especially with your huge home runs.

However, so far this season, you have not been useful offensively. You’re hitting .333, but only two singles in six at-bats. I am sure that the manager, the coaches and the most veteran of the club have made you see that at the age of 21 and just introducing yourself to the Majors, you are not going to put an end to pitching. Little by little.

One of the skills that is rarely mentioned in baseball is the most necessary, especially when you are a young rookie, like you, patience. I had to apply it in quantity, because I was short and with few muscles.

There was a reason the Yankees gave you a bonus of two million 700 thousand dollars. Imagine, what I earn in my entire career, $219,000, is just a breath away from that. And now you charge $750 thousand per season.

But you, not only measure 1 meter 75 and weigh 81 kilos of pure muscles, but you reach the Major Leagues in 2023, while I appeared around these heights in 1941, 83 years ago. This is another era. I tell you the truth, friend Tony, with my salary, never more than 65 thousand, I felt rich. I was rich!.

Well Tony, good luck. And remember, patience… Phil.

————–Español————–

Otra carta que llega desde el Más Allá.- LA DE PHIL RIZZUTO PARA ANTHONY VOLPE

Mi apreciado Tony: Cuando naciste, en 2022, hacía 15 años que yo había emprendido el viaje para este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, por lo que comprendo que no sepas quién he sido. Por eso te informo:

Como tú, nací de padre italiano. Tú en New Jersey, yo en Brooklyn. Mi papá era conductor de tanvías. Supe que tu mamá es de Filipinas. Fui shortstop de los Yankees durante 13 años, entre 1941-1956, menos tres, porque tuve que ir la II Guerra Mundial, con la Marina. Cuando me retiré de pelotero, me hice narrador de los mismos Yankees, y hasta cerca de mi muerte, en 2007.

Conmigo de shortststop, ganamos siete Series Mundiales, cinco en fila, 1949-1953, las otras, 1947 y 1951. Todavía tuvimos tiempo para perder dos, 1942 y 1954. Además, fuí El Más Valioso de la Americana en 1950. Sin embargo, los periodistas no me eligieron para el Hall de la Fama, aún cuando fuí candidato durante 15 años. Me eligieron los Veteranos, en 1994.

Cuando Derek Jeter comenzó a demostrar sus maravillas, opinaron que ya yo no era el mejor shortstop en la historia de los Yankees. Y es cierto. A la defensiva creo que estuvimos ahí-ahí, pero él hacía más contacto y tenía mayor poder al bate que yo.

Pues ahora, al comenzar tú en la posición ente los entusiasmos notables del mánager Aaron Boone, ya afirman que tienes más condiciones que Jeter. Al menos en los entrenamientos lo demostraste, especialmente con tus descomunales jonrones.

Sin embargo, en lo poco que va de temporada, no has sido nada útil a la ofensiva. Bateas apara 333, pero solo dos sencillos en seis turnos. Estoy seguro que el mánager, los coaches y los más veteranos del club te han hecho ver que a los 22 años, cumplidos hace unos días, el jueves, y apenas presentándote en las Mayores, no vas a acabar con el pitcheo. Poco a poco.

Una de las habilidades que poco mencionan en el beisbol, es la más necesaria, especialmente cuando uno es un joven novato, como tú, la paciencia. Yo tuve que aplicarla en cantidad, porque era de baja estatura y con pocos músculos.

Por algo los Yankees te dieron como bono dos millones 700 mil dólares. Imagínate, lo que cobre en toda mi carrera, 219 mil dólares, es solo un suspirito ante eso. Y ahora cobras 750 mil por temporada.

Pero tú, no solo mides un metro 75 y pesas 81 kilos de puros músculos, sino que llegas a las Grandes Ligas en 2023, mientras yo aparecí por estas alturas en 1941, hace 83 años. Ésta es otra época. Te digo la verdad, amigo Tony, yo con mi sueldo, nunca superior a los 65 mil, me sentía rico. ¡Era rico!.

Pues Tony, buena suerte. Y recuerda, paciencia… Phil.

