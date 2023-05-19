Another pitcher who kills a pigeon – Otro pitcher que mata una paloma

“Beer is proof that God loves us, and he wants us to be happy”… Benjamin Franklin.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** As someone says: “History repeats itself”. Like Randy Johnson 22 years ago with the Diamondbacks, the pitcher who will start this Friday night for that same team and against the Pirates, Zan Gallen, has just killed a bird with a pitch.

Gallen, who is in an excellent season, at 6-1, 2.35, was making setup pitches in the rightfield area at Bally Sports Arizona’s Ball Park, when a pigeon flew to where he was going to ball, crash and death arose, as “Larry Brown Sports” reports to me.

During training, in 2021, lefty Randy Johnson threw a fastball against the Giants, at the moment another pigeon flew into the area. There was a similar ending, which has been remarkable in history.

-o-o-

** Some big leaguers find the strangest formulas to get injured. Like Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani.

Wearing comfortable and soft slippers, he assisted his little daughter, who played the piano, when he needed to accommodate the stool for her. What he did was put it on the big toe of his left foot and, as the boy sat down, father Anthony suffered a fracture.

However, manager Gabe Kapler revealed that, fractured and all he shot, 77 pitches, in a game they lost to the Diamondbacks, 7-2.

DeSclafani was out for most of the 2022 season after undergoing ankle surgery.

-o-o-

“I just saw a book called ‘How to be Happy without Money’. They sell it for $49.99”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o

**The Yankees hope to reactivate the Dominican from Sabana de la Mar, Luis Severino, the day after tomorrow, Sunday, so that he can face the Reds. Manager Aaron Boone commented that Luis is recovered from shoulder ailments. And those have kept him out of the game this season.

** Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner told this column’s beetle at Yankee Stadium that as long as his players want to play for manager Boone and as long as they respect him, he won’t fire him.

Many rumors have surfaced about Boone’s future with the team.

-o-o-

“My neighbor saw her husband so happy that she hired a detective to find out what was the reason”… Yatuny Lagueles.-

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION. The archive of these columns is in Google. Enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————Español—————

Otro pitcher que mata una paloma

“La cerveza es la prueba de que Dios nos ama, y desea que seamos felices”… Benjamín Franklin.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Como quien dice: “La historia vuelve a repetirse”. Igual que Randy Johnson hace 22 años con los Diamondbacks, el lanzador que abrirá esta noche de viernes por ese mismo equipo y ante los Piratas, Zan Gallen, acaba de matar a un ave con un lanzamiento.

Gallen, quien está en excelente campaña, con 6-1, 2.35, hacía lanzamietos preparatorios en el área del rightfield en el “Bally Sports Arizona’s Ball Park”, cuando una paloma voló hacia donde iba a pelota, surgió el choque y la muerte, como me lo informa “Larry Brown Sports”.

Durante los entrenamientos, en 2021, el zurdo Randy Johnson, tiró una recta frente a los Gigantes, al momento que otra paloma volaba hacia la zona. Hubo un final parecido, el cual ha sido notable en la historia.

-o-o-

** Algunos bigleaguers encuentran las fórmulas más extrañas para lesionarse. Como el pitcher de los Gigantes, Anthony DeSclafani.

Calzando cómodas y suaves pantuflas, asistía a su hijito, quien tocaba al piano, cuando necesitó acomodarle el banquillo. Lo que hizo fue ponérselo sobre el dedo grande del pie izquierdo y, al sentarse el muchacho, papá Anthony sufrió fractura.

Sin embargo, el mánager, Gabe Kapler, reveló que, fracturado y todo hizo, 77 lanzamientos, en juego que perdieron con los Diamondbacks, 7-2

DeSclafani estuvo fuera de la mayor parte de la temporada 2022, operado de un tobillo.

-o-o-

“Acabo de ver un libro titulado ‘Cómo ser Feliz sin Dinero’. Lo venden por 49 dólares con 99 centavos”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o

**Los Yankees esperan reactivar al dominicano de Sabana de la Mar, Luis Severino, pasado mañana domingo, para que enfrente a los Rojos. El mánager Aaron Boone comentó que Luis está recuperado de las dolencias en el hombro. Y esas lo han mantenido fuera de juego en la actual temporada.

** El propietario de los Yankees, Hal Steinbrenner, le dijo al coleóptero de este columna en Yankee Stadiuam, que mientras sus peloteros quieran jugar para el mánager Boone y mientras lo respeten, no lo despedirá.

Han surgido muchos rumores acerca del futuro de Boone con el equipo.

-o-o-

“Mi vecina vio a su esposo tan feliz, que contrató un detective para averiguar cuál era el motivo”… Yatuny Lagueles.-

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN. El archivo de estas columnas está en Google. Entra por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com