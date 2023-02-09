Another young prospect to replace Carlos Correa. This time, in the World Baseball Classic

(Photo Credit: Real_Sports/Facebook)

Cabo Rojo, PR– Emmanuel “El Pulpo” Rivera, one of the top Arizona Diamondbacks prospects, was selected to represent Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Rivera, 26, will play the recently vacant third base that was set for Carlos Correa, who will not participate in this World Baseball Classic. The Twins announced on Monday that Correa, the superstar shortstop will not be on the roster of Team Puerto Rico for the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March due to the expected due date of his second child.

Carlos had stated that he and his wife were expecting the birth of his second child in the month of March and the logistics of him playing in the Baseball Classic and wanting to be present for his baby’s birth was too much for him. While no one can blame Carlos for wanting to be with his wife during the birth of their second child, some skeptics believe that the real decision was from the Twins who did not want Carlos to play and risk an injury. Who could blame them?

No matter what the real reason was for Carlos not to play in this World Baseball Classic the fact is that both Carlos and the team have valid reasons.

However, one very happy camper is Emmanuel who will fulfill his life dream of representing Puerto Rico on a world stage.

Emmanuel, a native of El Mani in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico was ecstatic when he heard the news and stated, “It’s a dream come true, because since a child I have always wanted to represent Puerto Rico.”

Who knows, just as Correa was easily replaced by a young prospect when he left the Astros, perhaps the same will occur again with this young prospect. History will tell.

“Follow us on instagram @latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”