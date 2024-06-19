México Used Designated Hitter, Before The USA – México Jugó Con Designado, Antes Que USA

“The first 10 famous phrases were the 10 Commandments that I wrote”… Moses.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Edmundo Ávila, from Rio de Janeiro, asks: “Is it true that out of every 100 big leaguers, 10 are homosexual, because that is the case with all men? A teacher at the high school where I studied said it. He added that the same happens with women and animals.

“He also taught us that homosexuality ceased to be a crime in England and Wales in 1967, in Scotland in 1980, and in Northern Ireland in 1982. Is all of that true?”

Dear friend Ed: Unfortunately, it’s true. Homosexuals have suffered greater discrimination than blacks, aboriginals and Chinese. And there are those who insist on not evolving, on not accepting that we are all children of the same God, equally important.Homosexuality is not a crime nor is it a disease, or anything similar.

Ruperto Fajardo N. from Culiacán, asks: “How was Celerino Sánchez with the Yankees?

Dear friend Peto…: Celerino, a native of El Guayabal, played two seasons with the Yankees, 1972 and 1973, hitting .242, with a .281 on-base percentage, one home run and 30 RBIs. He was 28 years old when on June 3, 1972 he debuted with them, and his last appearance was on September 30, 1973. He wore number 10 in his uniform, because Phil Rizzuto’s number 10 had not yet been retired.

Lorenzo Mesa, from Minneapolis, asks: “How many balls signed by players do you have and how much each one is worth?”

Dear friend Lory: If a journalist that belongs to the Baseball Writers Association asks for autographs from players, the or she, would be expeled. I have been a member for 74 years.

Samuel Petrovilla of The Bronx asks: “Why did the American League decide to impose the DH in 1973?”

Dear friend Sam: The National League had inaugurated several new stadiums, as an attraction for ticket customers. The American League, which continued with its old houses, needed some new reason to attract more fans. They thought that scoring more runs would attract spectators. The National League refused to adopt it, claiming that it was against the Rules because it distorted the game. However, at the beginning of the 20th century, the National had proposed the designated, but it was rejected. Now that obstacle is in both Leagues. By the way, in Mexico they used it before in America.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

“Las primeras 10 frases célebres fueron los 10 Mandamientos que yo escribí”… Moisés.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Edmundo Ávila, de Río de Janeiro, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que de cada 100 bigleaguers, 10 son homosexuales, porque así ocurre con todos los hombres? Lo dijo un profesor del Liceo donde estudio. Agregó que igual ocurre con las mujeres y con los animales.

“También nos enseñó que la homosexualidad dejó de ser un delito en Inglaterra y en Gales en 1967, en Escocia en 1980, y en Irlanda del Norte en 1982. ¿Todo eso es cierto?”

Amigo Ed: Lamentablemente es cierto. Los homosexuales han sufrido mayor discriminación que negros, aborígenes y chinos. Y hay quienes insisten en no evolucionar, en no aceptar que todos, somos hijos del mismo Dios, iguales de importantes. La homosexualidad no es delito ni es enfermedad, ni cosa parecida.

Ruperto Fajardo N. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue lo de Celerino Sánchez con los Yankees?

Amigo Peto…: Celerino, nativo de El Guayabal, jugó dos temporadas con los Yankees, 1972 y 1973, bateó para .242, con .281 de porcentaje de embasado, un jonrón y 30 carreras impulsadas. Tenía 28 años cuando el tres de junio de 1972 debutó con ellos, y su última aparición, el 30 de septiembre de 1973. Usó el uniforme 10, porque aún no lo habían retirado por Phil Rizzuto.

Lorenzo Mesa, de Minneapolis, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son las pelotas firmadas por peloteros que Ud. tiene y cuánto vale cada una?”

Amigo Lory: Si un periodista de la Baseball Writers Association pide autógrafos de peloteros, lo expulsan. Hace 74 años yo soy miembro.

Samuel Petrovilla, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Por qué la Liga Americana decidió imponer el designado en 1973?”

Amigo Sam: La Nacional había inaugurado varios estadios, como atractivo para los clientes de boletos. La Americana, que seguía con sus viejas casas, necesitaba algún motivo nuevo como espectáculo. Pensaron que anotar más carreras atraería espectadores. La Liga Nacional se negó a adoptarlo, alegando que era contra las Reglas porque deformaba el juego. Sin embargo, al comienzo del siglo XX, la Nacional había propuesto el designado, pero fue rechazado. Ahora ya ese estorbo está en ambas Ligas. Por cierto, en México lo usaron antes que en la Americana.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

