– Aparicio y Vizquel en Juegos de Estrellas – Aparicio and Vizquel in All-Star Games

“When one gets bored writing, the reader gets bored reading”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

-o-o-o-o-

The Question of the Week…: In the All-Star Games they started awarding the Most Valuable in 1962, 60 years ago. 13 Latin Americans have won the title, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., last year. What have been the other 12 winners?

The Answer…: Juan Marichal 1965, Tany Pérez 1967, David Concepción 1982, Julio Franco 1990, Sandy Alomar Jr. 1997, Roberto Alomar 1998, Pedro Martínez 1999, Alfonso Soriano 2004, Miguel Tejada 2005, Melky Cabrera 2012, Mariano Rivera 2013, Róbinson Cano 2017.

The best of his time .- Luis Aparicio was the first shortstop in history to appear in 13 All-Star Games. And they were not 14, due to an injury. Simply the best of his time, for 18 seasons.

Luis also holds the record for the only infielder to have participated in eight All-Star Games in just four years, when there were two per season in 1959, 1960, 1961 and 1962.

The Vizquel case.- Omar Vizquel remained in the Major Leagues for 24 years, and was taken to three All-Star Games, 1998, 1999 and 2002.

By the way, in 1998, when the July Classic was in Denver, Omar lost his player’s credential, so he showed up at the stadium begging to be let in.

But, the gatekeepers, who did not know him, because he played in the American, prevented him from accessing, they believed that he was a homeless boy. At his insistence, security personnel went to Major League Baseball executives, who ultimately authorized it to happen.

-o-o-

“It is easier to catch a rabbit than to catch a reader”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

“Just because they let you write in a newspaper, doesn’t mean you’re a journalist or anything like that”… Gabriel García Márquez.

-o-o-o-

The question of the year.- To those who proclaim that defense in baseball is very important, I ask you…: So, how do you elevate designated hitters to the Hall of Fame?

Tuned in.- The 2022 ceremony, to be inducted to the Hall of Fame, can be seen on television on Sunday 24 at 1:30 pm. through MLB Network and on MLB.com. The protagonists, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, Tony Oliva, David Ortiz.

-o-o-o-

“The best news is not always the one that is published first, but many times the one that is published best”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————Español————————–

Aparicio y Vizquel en Juegos de Estrellas

“Cuando uno se aburre escribiendo, el lector de aburre leyendo”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

-o-o-o-o-

La Pregunta de la Semana…: En los Juegos de Estrellas comenzaron a premiar al Más Valioso en 1962, hace 60 años. 13 latinoamericanos han ganado el título, incluso Vladimir Guerrero hijo, el año pasado. ¿Cuáles han sido los otros 12 premiados?

La Respuesta…: Juan Marichal 1965, Tany Pérez 1967, David Concepción 1982, Julio Franco 1990, Sandy Alomar hijo 1997, Roberto Alomar 1998, Pedro Martínez 1999, Alfonso Soriano 2004, Miguel Tejada 2005, Melky Cabrera 2012, Mariano Rivera 2013, Róbinson Canó 2017.

El mejor de su época.- Luis Aparicio fue el primer shortstop en la historia que apareció en 13 Juegos de Estrellas. Y no fueron 14, por una lesión. Simplemente, el mejor de su época, durante 18 temporadas.

También tiene Luis el record del único infielder que ha participado en ocho Juegos de Estrellas en solo cuatro años, cuando hubo dos por temporada en 1959, 1960, 1961 y 1962.

El caso Vizquel.- Omar Vizquel permaneció en Grandes Ligas 24 años, y fue llevado a tres Juegos de Estrellas, 1998, 1999 y 2002.

Por cierto, en 1998, cuando el Clásico de julio fue, en Denver, Omar perdió su credencial de pelotero, por lo que se presentó en el estadio suplicando le dejaran entrar.

Pero, los porteros, quienes no lo conocían, porque él jugaba en la Americana, le impedían el acceso, creían que era un muchacho vagabundo. Ante su insistencia, el personal de seguridad acudió a los ejecutivos de Major League Baseball, quienes al final, autorizaron que pasara.

-o-o-

“Es más fácil atrapar a un conejo que atrapar a un lector”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

“Que te dejen escribir en un periódico, no quiere decir que seas periodista ni nada parecido”… Gabriel García Márquez.

-o-o-o-

La pregunta del año.- A quienes pregonan que la defensiva en el beisbol es muy importante, les pregunto…: Entonces, ¿cómo es que elevan bateadores designados al Hall de la Fama?

Sintonizados.- Se podrá ver en televisión la ceremonia 2022, para elevar al Hall de la Fama, el domingo 24 a la 1:30 pm. a través de MLB Network y en MLB.com. Los protagonistas, Bud Fowler, Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, Tony Oliva, David Ortiz.

-o-o-o-

“La mejor noticia no es siempre la que se publica primero, sino muchas veces la que se publica mejor”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5