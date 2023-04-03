Connect with us

Baseball

Are We Good or What?

Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays - Image Credit: Tampa Bay Rays/MLB

ST. PETERSBURG, FL– The opening series of the 2023 baseball season for the Tampa Bay Rays could not have gone any better. 

I usually do not do “runs, hits, errors, etc.” but in this case it is noteworthy. 

In a three-game sweep against Detroit at Tropicana Field, the Rays outscored the Tigers 21-3. Tampa Bay had 27 base hits (13 of which were extra base hits) and a .375 team batting average. 

Regardless, the stars of the opening series were none other than former Latino MVP award recipients Randy Arozarena (2020, AL Rookie), Wander Franco (2021, AL Rookie) and finalist Jose Siri (2022, AL Rookie).

Arozarena and Franco presented their respective Latino MVP Rookie Awards – Image Credit: Tampa Bay Rays/MLB

Provided below are their series statistics against Detroit from this past weekend. 

At-Bats Runs Hits HR RBI AVG
Arozarena 10 4 3 1 3 .300
Franco 11  3 7 1 4 .636
Siri 12 2 3 1 5 .250
TOTAL 33 9 13 3 12 .394

Are we good or what? 

Also contributing to the three wins were Yandy Díaz (three hits, three runs, 3 RBI, 1 HR), and Josh Lowe (three hits, two doubles, 2 RBI). 

SUNDAY RECAP: Rays win 5-1

Prior to Sunday’s game, Don Zimmer, a longtime player, coach, manager and advisor to the Rays for several years was inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays newly created Hall of Fame as the initial inductee. 

Tropicana Field – Image Credit: Major League Baseball/Tampa Bay Rays

Jeffrey Springs, who had a fantastic spring (3-0 record, 0 runs allowed), continued where left off, pitching six innings allowing no runs and no hits in the Rays 5-1 series finale victory. Springs surrendered one walk while striking out a career-high 12 batters.

Contact Joe Ferrera – Email: jaferrara@outlook.com

