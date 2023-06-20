Armando without interest in the perfect game – Armando sin interés en el juego perfecto

“There are two differences. One is that women can give birth and men cannot; the other that men can urinate standing up and women can’t, unless they enjoy urinating all their legs”… “Case Closed”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks: “Can they drop a player already established in the Major Leagues to the minors? And if the answer is affirmative, do they keep his salary or pay him that low level salary?”

Friend Pepe: Yes they can, due to injury or poor performance. They will pay you what is stipulated in the contract.

Damian Mijares, from Caracas, asks: “Should Armando Galarraga’s ”perfect” game against the Cleveland Indians be recognized as such by Major League Baseball?”

Friend Damián: No. And Armando thinks like me. Because, if his performance was qualified as perfect (without quotes), nobody would remember him, he would not be so famous. Let’s see, name me three of the 23 players of perfect games, not including Don Larsen (Yankees), who, late and moused, threw it in the 1976 World Series, against the Dodgers.

Ramón A. Lopez B. from Hermosillo, asks: “When will one of the great storytellers who is no longer with us write a Letter from the Beyond addressed to you? I’d like to see what they’d say to you.”

Friend Moncho: I promise that if they write it to me, I will publish it.

Tony Goncalves, from Caracas, asks: “I just found out that Ali Khan, in addition to being the best horse racing narrator, also commented on baseball at a certain time. Do you have any anecdote of yours in such activity?

Friend To.Go: I was unaware of that activity of my friend Ali.

Federico A. Ramírez M. from Anare, Naiguatá, asks: “Is it true that César Tovar took from Carl Yastremski the only vote necessary to be unanimously Most Valuable, when he won the Triple Crown, and what was the merit of the man from Caracas ?”.

Friend Fedo: True. The total was 20 votes, Yastrzemski got 19 and César one. Yas hit for 326, 44 homers, 121 RBIs. He also led in hits with 189 and runs scored with 112. In addition, he stole 10 bases in 18 attempts.

Tovar was the leader in games played, 164, and in turns at bat, 649. On the other hand, he stole 19 bases in 30 starts. He hit .267, six home runs, 47 RBIs.

Armando sin interés en el juego perfecto

“Hay dos diferencias. Una es que las mujeres pueden parir y los hombres no; la otra que los hombres pueden orinar de pie y las mujeres no, a menos que disfruten orinándose todas las piernas”… “Caso Cerrado”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta: “¿Pueden bajar a las menores a un pelotero ya establecido en Grandes Ligas?, y si la respuesta es afirmativa, ¿le mantienen sus honorarios o le pagan sueldo de ese bajo nivel?”.

Amigo Pepe: Sí pueden, por lesión o por pobre rendimiento. Le pagarán lo estipulado en el contrato.

Damian Mijares, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿El juego ”perfecto” de Armando Galarraga contra los Indios de Cleveland, debería ser reconocido como tal por la Major Leage Baseball?”.

Amigo Damián: No. Y Armando opina como yo. Porque, si su actuación fuera calificada de perfecta (sin comillas), nadie se acordaría de él, no sería tan famoso. A ver, nómbrame a tres de los 23 autores de juegos perfectos, sin incluir a Don Larsen (Yankees), quien trasnochado y enratonado, lo tiró en la Serie Mundial de 1976, frente a los Dodgers.

Ramón A. Lopez B. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cuándo, alguno de los grandes narradores que ya no esté entre nosotros, escribirá una Carta desde el Más Allá dirigida a usted?. Me gustaría ver qué le dirían”.

Amigo Moncho: Te prometo que si me la escriben, la publicaré.

Tony Goncalves, de Caracas, pregunta: “Me acabo de enterar que Alí Khan, además de haber sido el mejor narrador de carreras de caballos, también comentó beisbol en cierta época. ¿Tiene alguna anécdota suya en tal actividad?”.

Amigo To.Go: Ignoraba esa actividad de mi amigo Alí.

Federico A. Ramírez M. de Anare, Naiguatá, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que César Tovar le quitó a Carl Yastremski el único voto necesario para ser Más Valioso por unanimidad, cuando ganó La Triple Corona, y cuál fue el mérito del caraqueño?”.

Amigo Fedo: Cierto. El total era de 20 votos, Yastrzemski obtuvo 19 y César uno. Yas bateó para 326, 44 jonrones, 121 impulsadas. También fue líder en incogibles 189 y en carreras anotadas 112. Además, robó 10 bases en 18 intentos.

Tovar, fue líder en juegos jugados, 164 y en turnos al bate, 649. Por otra parte, robó 19 bases en 30 salidas. Bateó para 267, seis jonrones, 47 remolcadas.

