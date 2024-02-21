Around The Horn: Yankees arrive to Tampa for Spring Training

NEW YORK — With Spring Training commencing this week as full squad workouts begin, most of the trending New York sports buzz has come from the Dominican All-Star slugger himself, Juan Soto, and the New York Yankees, who are currently based in Tampa, Florida, at George M. Steinbrenner Field, preparing for Opening Day on Thursday, March 28th. So, let’s get to it and go around the horn with the latest Yankees news — First Look of Juan Soto at Yanks Camp & Gleyber Torres wants “to be a Yankee for life.”
First Look of Juan Soto at Yanks Camp
Reality is starting to settle in for all of Pinstripe Faithful. Juan Soto is a Yankee. The 25-year-old, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, arguably the most-intimidating and talented hitters in the game, checked into Yanks camp this past Monday, and is already fitting in well while getting comfortable in new threads with his Bronx Bomber teammates.
Oh, and about Soto’s ferocious swing? It’s Juan of a Kind.
A Juan of a Kind Swing for No. 22 in Pinstripes 🇩🇴⚾️🔥
🎥 Bill Menzel/Latino Sports #Yankees #JuanSoto #LatinoSports #MLB pic.twitter.com/9RwUQeIhDp
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 20, 2024
Furthermore, during his defensive workout in right-field yesterday, February 20th, Soto was seen spending time with young Yankee fans, handing out baseballs and more. Just another day for Soto, but for those kids, that moment is a lifelong memory.
When asked about playing for such an invested fanbase with their home-field located in the Bronx, NY, a Latino-dominated borough, Soto said: “It’s gonna be electric. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a lot of Latin community over there, so it’s going to be really exciting. It’s gonna feel like home.”
2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner Juan Soto making a lifelong memory for young fans today during Yankees Spring Training 🇩🇴💙⚾️
📸 Bill Menzel/Latino Sports#JuanSoto #Yankees #MLB #LatinoSports #LatinoMVP pic.twitter.com/URQ1l8Y2vL
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 20, 2024
Regarding his impending free agency, Soto mentioned that he is not concerned on that front, and is only focusing on what he can control, which is his performance on-and-off-the-field and most importantly, not just winning, but winning big in New York.
“I let Scott (Boras, Soto’s agent) do his thing. We have been talking throughout this offseason and everything. But definitely, I let Scott do whatever he is doing. For me, I’m just focusing on 2024. I’m here to play baseball. I’m focusing on playing this year and trying to win as much as we can, and bring a championship to New York.”
Gleyber Torres wants “to be a Yankee for life”
A Gleyber Payday? Gleyber Torres, 27, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, who made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Yankees, is scheduled to become a free agent this coming offseason with all projections leading him to land more than $80-100 million on the open market overall.
Though his defense up-the-middle at second base comes into account on certain occasions, Torres, at-the-plate, has totaled 24 or more home runs in four of his six MLB career seasons — a rare feat for second basemen across MLB nowadays…
“I don’t want to leave from here,” Torres responded when asked if he wants to sign a contract extension with the Yankees. “I feel at home right now… I want to be a Yankee for life. That’s my goal, so let’s see what happens.”
Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Around The Horn: Yankees arrive to Tampa for Spring Training
NEW YORK — With Spring Training commencing this week as full squad workouts begin,...
-
Baseball/ 8 hours ago
How The First Major League Began, in 1871 – Así Comenzó La Primera Grande Liga, En 1871
“The last straw for a journalist is to have a child every day”… Anonymous....
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Yankees – 2024 Spring Training First Full Squad Workout Day
2024 Spring Training New York Yankees – First Full Squad Workout Day George M. Steinbrenner...
-
Editorial/ 1 day ago
EDITORIAL: Small gestures in major games that will be remembered longer than any tragedy
The Super Bowl game that we recently watched was one for the NFL record...