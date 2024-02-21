Around The Horn: Yankees arrive to Tampa for Spring Training

New York Yankees Spring Training Home: George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — With Spring Training commencing this week as full squad workouts begin, most of the trending New York sports buzz has come from the Dominican All-Star slugger himself, Juan Soto, and the New York Yankees, who are currently based in Tampa, Florida, at George M. Steinbrenner Field, preparing for Opening Day on Thursday, March 28th. So, let’s get to it and go around the horn with the latest Yankees news — First Look of Juan Soto at Yanks Camp & Gleyber Torres wants “to be a Yankee for life.”

First Look of Juan Soto at Yanks Camp

Reality is starting to settle in for all of Pinstripe Faithful. Juan Soto is a Yankee. The 25-year-old, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, arguably the most-intimidating and talented hitters in the game, checked into Yanks camp this past Monday, and is already fitting in well while getting comfortable in new threads with his Bronx Bomber teammates.

Oh, and about Soto’s ferocious swing? It’s Juan of a Kind.

Furthermore, during his defensive workout in right-field yesterday, February 20th, Soto was seen spending time with young Yankee fans, handing out baseballs and more. Just another day for Soto, but for those kids, that moment is a lifelong memory.

When asked about playing for such an invested fanbase with their home-field located in the Bronx, NY, a Latino-dominated borough, Soto said: “It’s gonna be electric. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a lot of Latin community over there, so it’s going to be really exciting. It’s gonna feel like home.”

2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner Juan Soto making a lifelong memory for young fans today during Yankees Spring Training 🇩🇴💙⚾️ 📸 Bill Menzel/Latino Sports#JuanSoto #Yankees #MLB #LatinoSports #LatinoMVP pic.twitter.com/URQ1l8Y2vL — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) February 20, 2024

Regarding his impending free agency, Soto mentioned that he is not concerned on that front, and is only focusing on what he can control, which is his performance on-and-off-the-field and most importantly, not just winning, but winning big in New York.

“I let Scott (Boras, Soto’s agent) do his thing. We have been talking throughout this offseason and everything. But definitely, I let Scott do whatever he is doing. For me, I’m just focusing on 2024. I’m here to play baseball. I’m focusing on playing this year and trying to win as much as we can, and bring a championship to New York.”

Gleyber Torres wants “to be a Yankee for life”

A Gleyber Payday? Gleyber Torres, 27, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, who made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Yankees, is scheduled to become a free agent this coming offseason with all projections leading him to land more than $80-100 million on the open market overall.

Though his defense up-the-middle at second base comes into account on certain occasions, Torres, at-the-plate, has totaled 24 or more home runs in four of his six MLB career seasons — a rare feat for second basemen across MLB nowadays…

“I don’t want to leave from here,” Torres responded when asked if he wants to sign a contract extension with the Yankees. “I feel at home right now… I want to be a Yankee for life. That’s my goal, so let’s see what happens.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports