Arozarena taught classes – Arozarena dió clase de clases

“Dad, if, as you say, babies are brought by the stork, why do you sleep with mom and not at once with the stork?”… Jaimito.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Tampa’s Aquiles Rivadavia opines: “Randy Arozarena gave a class about class after hitting his first home run of the season to put his Rays to a 1-0 win over the Tigers. All he did was stop his trot at third base, face the crowd, and cross his arms over his chest in a hug. He didn’t even see the pitcher, Joey Wentz.

“Bigleaguer with good manners, decent, in the face of so much disgusting and fashionable dogging among the illiterates of home education. No wonder they love Arozarena so much in Mexico, that they even nationalized him!

Augusto Pino, from Hermosillo asks…: “Has any bigleaguer retired with a home run in his last turn?”.

Friend Aug…: Several. Two of them homered in the first and last at-bats, Paul Gillespie, 1942-1945 and John Miller, 1962-1969.

Camilo Arrivillaga M. from Caracas, asks…: “Tetelo Vargas played in Venezuela, he was American and what was his real name?”.

Friend Milo ..: He played in Caracas, when the “First Category”, as a center fielder for Vargas. He was a native of Santo Domingo. His first name, Juan Esteban Vargas Marcano, the fastest player I’ve ever seen running the bases and in centerfield. Had he been white, he would have revolutionized the Major Leagues.

Antonio J. Campos B. from Caracas, asks: “When did the delivery of the Platinum Gloves begin, who has won it in both Leagues, how many times can a big leaguer be sent to the minor leagues?”

Amigo Toño: The Platinum Glove has been awarded since 1911. In the National League, Yardier Molina won it four times, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2025. In the American League, Adrian Beltré twice, 2011 and 2012. Bigleaguers can be sent to the minors, without conditions, five times per season.

Edgar Juvencio, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “You. voted Don Mattingly into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? It seems to me that he was extraordinary ”.

Friend Edyo: Extraordinary, but not out of the ordinary. First baseman with little power and slow legs. I never voted for him and the majority agreed with me, because in 15 years, the highest percentage of votes for him was 28.2 in the first chance, 2001.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Arozarena dió clase de clases

“Papá, si, como dices, a los bebés los trae la cigüeña, ¿Por qué te acuestas con mamá y no de una vez con la cigüeña?”… Jaimito.

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Aquiles Rivadavia, de Tampa, opina: “Randy Arozarena dio una clase acerca de la clase, tras sacar su primer jonrón de la temporada, para poner a sus Rays a ganar, 1-0, frente a los Tigres. Todo lo que hizo fue detener el trote al llegar a tercera base, mirar al público y cruzar sus brazos sobre el pecho, a manera de abrazo. Al pitcher, Joey Wentz, ni siquiera lo vio.

“Bigleaguer de buenos modales, decente, ante tanto perreo asqueroso y de moda entre los analfabetas de la educación casera. ¡Con razón quieren tanto a Arozarena en México, que hasta lo nacionalizaron!”.

Augusto Pino, de Hermosillo pregunta…: “¿Algún bigleaguer se ha retirado con jonrón en su último turno?”.

Amigo Ago…: Varios. Dos de ellos sacaron jonrones en el primero y el último turnos, Paúl Gillespie, 1942-1945 y John Miller, 1962-1969.

Camilo Arrivillaga M. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Tetelo Vargas jugó en Venezuela, era estadounidense y cuál era verdadero nombre?”.

Amigo Milo..: Jugó en Caracas, cuando la “Primera Catgoría”, como center fielder del Vargas. Era nativo de Santo Domingo. Su nombre de pila, Juan Esteban Vargas Marcano, el pelotero más rápido que he visto corriendo las bases y en el centerfield. De haber sido blanco, hubiera revolucionado las Grandes Ligas.

Antonio J. Campos B. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuándo iniciaron la entrega de los Guantes de Platino, quiénes lo han ganado en ambas Ligas, cuántas veces un bigleaguer puede ser enviado a ligas menores?”.

Amigo Toño: El Guante de Platino se entrega desde 1911. En la Nacional, Yardier Molina lo ganó cuatro veces, 2011, 2012, 2014 y 2025. En la Americana, Adrian Beltré en dos oportunidades, 2011 y 2012. Los bigleaguers pueden ser enviados a las menores, sin condiciones, cinco veces por temporada.

Edgar Juvencio, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “Ud. votó por Don Mattingly para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?. Me parece que fue extraordinario”.

Amigo Edyo: Extraordinario, pero no fuera de serie. Primera base con poco poder y lento de piernas. Nunca voté por él y la mayoría estuvo de acuerdo conmigo, porque en 15 años, su mayor porcentaje de votos fue de 28.2 en el primer chance, 2001.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5