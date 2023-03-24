Arturo says he sells but has never sold – Arturo dice que vende pero nunca ha vendido   

“No entry to those suffering from stiff neck”… Notice at the gates of the Tennis World Cup.

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Angels owner Arturo Moreno, the son of Mexicans, has announced multiple times that the team is for sale. But at the hour of the hour, he does not sell.

Someone close to the Angel Stadium offices explained to me yesterday: “When Arturo says that he is going to sell the Angels, he really thinks of selling them, but in the end his love for baseball always wins him over. Honestly, I think that he will never leave the club, because that is his toy ”.

Toy that produced two thousand 316 million dollars in the last 20 years. Simple, he bought them from Disney in May 2003, for 184 million and “Forbes” has just valued them at 2.5 billion, even though they haven’t reached a postseason in eight years.

Arturo has shown anxiety to win. He had Albert Pujols on his roster, paying him up to 30 million per season; He now has, since 2019, Mike Trout, signed until 2030, when the man will have turned 39, for $37,116,667 per year; and he will pay Shohei Ohtani $30 million for 2023, after which the Japanese can become a free agent.

And now he has said publicly that he wanted to sign Trea Turner, until his general manager, Perry Minasian, convinced him that to get into October 2023, they need other players.

Moreno himself revealed on Wednesday:

“I asked, how about Turner, isn’t he what we need, or is there more to it than him? Minasian told me: We can invest the money that he would take alone, in two or three players.

Trea Turner, who will turn 30 in June, and free from the Dodgers, finally signed with the Phillies, for 27 million 272 thousand 727 dollars a year, until 2033.

In 2022, with Trout, Ohtani and the others, the Angels finished with 73 wins and 89 losses, a horrible record for a team that was considered a contender.

But the biggest draw for major baseball entrepreneurs today is how much it increases the value of franchises. The Yankees, bought by George Steinbrenner in 1973 for $10 million, are now worth, according to Forbes, $7 billion.

-o-o-o-o-

“Torturer is the one who goes around saying to hypochondriacs, but how good you look!”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

How is your wife doing with the piano?

Oh!… I try to convince her to play the saxophone.

Why’s that?

Because she won’t be able to sing like that.

Thanks to life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————–Español————–

Arturo dice que vende pero nunca ha vendido

“Prohibida la entrada a quienes sufren de tortícolis”… Aviso en las puertas del Mundial de Tennis.

-o-o-o-

El propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno, hijo de mexicanos, ha anunciado varias veces que el equipo está en venta. Pero a la hora de la hora, no vende.

Un allegado a las oficinas del Angel Stadium, me explicaba ayer: “Cuando Arturo dice que va a vender a los Angelinos, piensa realmente en venderlos, pero al final siempre lo vence su amor por el beisbol. Honestamente, creo que nunca saldrá del club, porque es su juguete”.

Juguete que le produjo dos mil 316 millones de dólares en los últimos 20 años. Sencillo, se los compró a Disney en mayo de 2003, por 184 millones y “Forbes” los acaba de valorar en dos mil 500 millones, aún cuando no llegan a una postemporada hace ocho años.

Arturo ha demostrado ansiedad por ganar. Tuvo en su róster a Albert Pujols, pagándole hasta 30 millones por temporada; tiene ahora, desde 2019 a Mike Trout, firmado hasta 2030, cuando el hombre habrá cumplido sus 39, por 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares anuales; y le pagará a Shohei Ohtani, 30 millones por este 2023, después del cual el japonés puede convertirse en agente libre.

Y ahora ha dicho públicamente que deseaba firmar a Trea Turner, hasta que su gerente-general, Perry Minasian, lo convenció de que para meterse lo de octubre 2023, necesitan otros peloteros.

El mismo Moreno reveló el miércoles:

“Pregunté, ¿qué tal Turner, no es lo que necesitamos, o hace falta algo más que él? Minasian me dijo: Podemos invertir el dinero que se llevaría él solo, en dos o tres peloteros”.

Trea Turner, quien cumplirá sus 30 en junio, y libre de los Dodgers, firmó finalmente con los Phillies, por 27 millones 272 mil 727 dólares anuales, hasta 2033.

En 2022, con Trout, Ohtani y los demás, terminaron los Angelinos con 73 juegos ganados y 89 derrotas, horrible record por un equipo que se consideraba contendiente.

Pero el mayor atractivo de los empresarios del beisbol mayor hoy día, es lo mucho que aumenta el valor de las franquicias. Los Yankees , adquiridos por George Steinbrenner en 1973, por 10 millones de dólares , valen ahora, según “Forbes”, siete mil millones.

-o-o-o-o-

“Torturador es ese que anda diciéndoles a los hipocondríacos, ¡pero qué bien te ves!”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

¿Cómo va tu esposa con el piano?.

¡Oh!… trato de convencerla de que toque saxofón.

¿Y eso por qué?

Porque así no podrá cantar.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

