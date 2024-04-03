They Claim to Have Measured Galarraga’s HR – Aseguran Haber Medido el Jonrón de Galarraga

“If there was no money, no sex, no weapons, there would be no wars, no lawyers, no courts”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

José Luis López, of the Institute of Fluid Mechanics, of the Faculty of Engineering, Central University of Venezuela, reports: “The truth about Andrés Galarraga’s home run: In your column of 03/27 you said you do not know the truth about the distance traveled by Andrés Galarraga’s big home run, at the Marlins stadium on 05/31/97.

“I would like to inform you that this problem was analyzed by us a few years ago, and the results were published in the Baseball Research Journal (BRJ, Fall 2017).

“In a multidisciplinary study we used physics, mathematical models, remote sensing, descriptive geometry and detailed video analysis to demonstrate that the distance traveled by Galarraga’s big home run was 524 feet.

“This result has been recognized by other specialized journals, such as ‘Nowlin and Parker, 2018′, page 85”

My colleague, Levy Benshimol, from Caracas, comments: “Information technology has sought to create computer journalists, but to be a journalist requires vocation, ethics, wisdom, dedication, training, continuous learning, and discipline. Today reminds me that a long time ago, anyone thought they were journalists, because they wrote on the school mural. Of course, times have changed the school mural for the computer.”

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “How many All-Star Games did Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente participate in?”

Dear friend PeEle: Mays, 24 in 24 years, until 1973; Clemente, 15 in 18 years until 1972.

Ricardo P. Peña, from Hermosillo, asks: “What was it like that in the Major League they played without gloves, with bare hands?”

Dear friend Chardo: They didn’t exist, they didn’t know them, they didn’t need them, they played like cricket is played.

Arturo Sepúlveda, from Caracas, asks: “Why, if César Tovar and Víctor Davalillo were so brilliant with the Leones del Caracas, have they not been elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Isn’t it tremendous injustice?

Dear friend Art: No. It is not an injustice, neither tremendous, nor any other. What you cite does not count at all for the electors, who elect who becomes immortalized in Cooperstown.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Aseguran Haber Medido el Jonrón de Andrés Galarraga

"Si no existiera el dinero, ni el sexo, ni las armas, no habría guerras, ni abogados, ni tribunales"… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor manda tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

José Luis López, del Instituto de Mecánica de Fluidos, de la Facultad de Ingeniería, Universidad Central de Venezuela, informa: “La verdad acerca del jonrón de Andrés Galarraga: En su columna del 27/03 dice desconocer la verdad sobre la distancia recorrida por el gran jonrón de Andrés Galarraga, en el estadio de los Marlins el 31/05/97.

“Me permito hacer de su conocimiento, que este problema fue analizado por nosotros hace algunos años, y sus resultados, publicados en la revista Baseball Research Journal (BRJ, Fall 2017. “En un estudio multidisciplinario utilizamos la física, los modelos matemáticos, los sensores remotos, la geometría descriptiva y el análisis detallado de videos, para demostrar que la distancia recorrida por el gran jonrón de Galarraga fue de 524 pies. “Este resultado ha sido reconocido por otras revistas especializadas, como ‘Nowlin and Parker, 2018’, página 85”

Mi compañero periodista, Levy Benshimol, de Caracas, comenta: “La tecnología de la información ha pretendido crear periodistas de computadoras, pero, para ser periodista se requiere vocación, ética, sabiduría, dedicación, formación, aprendizaje continuo, disciplina. Lo de hoy me recuerda que hace mucho tiempo, cualquiera se creía periodista, porque escribía en el mural de la escuela. Por supuesto, los tiempos han cambiado al mural escolar por la computadora”.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿En cuántos Juegos de Estrellas participaron, Willie Mays y Roberto Clemente?”

Amigo PeEle: Mays, 24 en 24 años, hasta 1973; Clemente, 15 en 18 años hasta 1972.

Ricardo P. Peña, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cómo era eso de que en Grandes Liga jugaban sin guantes, a mano limpia?”

Amigo Chardo: No existían, no los conocían, no les hacían falta, jugaban como se juega el cricket.

Arturo Sepúlveda, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué, si César Tovar y Víctor Davalillo fueron tan brillantes con los Leones del Caracas, no han sido elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. ¿No es tremenda injusticia?”

Amigo Arte: No. No es ninguna injusticia, ni tremenda ni de las otras. Lo que citas, nada cuenta para los electores de inmortales a Cooperstown.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

