How The First Major League Began, in 1871 – Así Comenzó La Primera Grande Liga, En 1871

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Remember to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Sergio Sánchez S. from Culiacán, asks: “You have mentioned several times the first Big League that ever existed, the National Association. How many teams played in the first season of that League, in 1871, and how did they end up in the final standing?”

Dear friend Tres Eses: They finished in this order, which is historic, Philadelphia Athletics, 21-7; Boston Red Sox, 20-10; Chicago White Sox, 19-9; New York Mutuals, 16-17; Washington Olympics, 15-15; New York’s Troy Haymakers, 13-15; Forest Citys of Cleveland, 10-19; Fort Wayne’s Kekiongas, 7-12; Rockford Forest Citys, 4-21.

Fernando R. Berra La Ch. of Caracas, says: “From 2014 to 2024, chroniclers have inducted 27 players into the Hall of Fame, and 18 of those surpass Miguel Cabrera in WAR. That is, 66.67% have been better than Miguel in the most important statistic in baseball. I ask: Was Cabrera really a super ultra plus player, as most Venezuelans think?

And I answer myself: ‘No. Cabrera was a good player and he is going to be in the Hall Of Fame, but in reality, history says, he is below the average player that has been elevated to that venue, at least, in the last 10 years. And, in reality, he is not worthy of entering the temple of the immortals in his first year, 2029. As simple as that'”.

Carlos Rivadavia M. of Orlando, asks: “What has been the highest batting average by a pitcher in a season and also the highest for a lifetime in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Al: In one season, Walter Johnson (Senators) in 1925, with .440. In a career, Red Ruffing (Red Sox, Yankees and White Sox), 1925-1947, consumed 1,937 at-bats, batted .269, and hit .300 or better in each of eight seasons, including .364 in 1930.

Carmelo Arteaga, from Santiago de Cuba, asks: “I understand that the Havana native, Adolfo Luque, is the Latin American with the most games won in the Major Leagues. Is that true?”

Dear friend Melo: Luque left a record of 194-179, 3.24 in 1935, and is sixth on the list of the winningest Latin American pitchers in the Major Leagues.

They won more games than him until today, Bartolo Colón 247, Dennis Martínez 245, Juan Marichal 243, Luis Tiant 229 and Pedro Martínez 219.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Así Comenzó La Primera Grande Liga, En 1871

“El colmo de un periodista es tener un hijo diario”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Recuerda mandar nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Sergio Sánchez S. de Culiacán, pregunta: “Ud. ha mencionado varias veces a la primera Liga Grande que hubo, la National Association. ¿Cuántos equipos jugaron en la primera temporada de esa Liga, en 1871, y cómo quedaron en el standing final?”

Amigo Tres Eses: Terminaron en este orden, que es histórico, Atléticos de Philadelphia, 21-7; Medias Rojas de Boston, 20-10; Medias Blancas de Chicago, 19-9; Mutuals de Nueva York, 16-17; Olympics de Washington, 15-15; Troy Haymakers de Nueva York, 13-15; Forest City de Cleveland, 10-19; Kekiongas de Fort Wayne, 7-12; Forest Citys de Rockford, 4-21.

Fernando R. Berra La Ch. de Caracas, opina:“Desde el 2014 hasta el 2024 los cronistas han exaltado al Hall de la Fama a 27 jugadores, y 18 de esos superan a Miguel Cabrera en WAR. Es decir el 66.67% han sido mejores que Miguel en la estadística más importante del beisbol. Pregunto: ¿Fue realmente Cabrera un súper ultra plus jugador, como piensan la mayoría de los venezolanos?

Y me respondo yo mismo: ‘No. Cabrera fue un buen jugador y va a ser un halloffamer, pero realmente, lo dice la historia, está por debajo del jugador promedio que han elevado a ese recinto, por lo menos, en los últimos 10 años. Y realmente, no es merecedor de entrar en su primer año, 2029, al templo de los inmortales. Así de sencillo”.

Carlos Rivadavia M. de Orlando, pregunta: “¿C uál ha sido el mayor promedio al bate por un lanzador en una temporada y también cuál el mayor de por vida en Grandes Ligas?’”

Amigo Al: En una temporada, Walter Johnson (Senadores) en 1925, con .440. En una carrera, Red Ruffing (Medias Rojas, Yankees y Medias Blancas), 1925-1947, consumió 1,937 turnos, bateó para .269, y .300 o más en cada una de ocho campañas, incluso .364 en 1930.

Carmelo Arteaga , de Santiago de Cuba, pregunta: “Tengo entendido que el habanero, Adolfo Luque, es el latinoamericano con más juegos ganados en Grandes Ligas. ¿Eso es verdad?” Amigo Melo: Luque dejó récord de 194-179, 3.24 en 1935, y es sexto en la lista de los pitchers latinoamericanos más ganadores en Grandes Ligas. Ganaron más juegos que él hasta hoy, Bartolo Colón 247, Dennis Martínez 245, Juan Marichal 243, Luis Tiant 229 y Pedro Martínez 219.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

