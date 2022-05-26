At 49, Bartolo ready to keep pitching – A los 49, Bartolo listo para seguir lanzando

“If I do things wrong, the Government fines me… If I do things right, the Government charges me Taxes”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Dodgers and Padres in an interesting fight for the lead in the West, and the Yankees look comfortable leading their Division. How many World Series have the Dodgers and Yankees played?

The Answer…: There have been 11, the last one, 41 years ago, in 1981, and the Yankees have won eight.

Bartolo insists.- It may be that Bartolo Colón’s days in the Major Leagues are over. But he believes he can continue making outs at this top level, even though the day before yesterday, Tuesday, he turned 49 years old.

He has taken his company so seriously that he has been out of the major leagues for three years, but training every day, like a young man of 21, instead of moving around in a rocking chair, singing something to the grandchildren.

Bartolo has been offered to the Mets, considering the injuries suffered by pitchers on that team.

The gentleman threw home balls for 21 years in the Majors, 1997-2018, plus work in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

In the Major Leagues, with 12 teams, Bartolo has a record of 247-188, 4.12.

Hoit Wilhelm pitched in the Majors for 21 years, 1952-1972. Record, 143-122, 2.52 and he’s in the Hall of Fame.

Entrepito Ortiz.- David Ortiz, just another player in the history of the Red Sox, not only wants to command that team, but called the executives stupid for trying to get rid of the 29-year-old Aruban shortstop, Xander Bogaerts.

The problem is that Xander earns 20 million dollars and aspires to match that salary with that of Fernando Tatis Jr., 31 million 142 thousand 860 annually.

Not even Ted Williams wanted to intervene in such things. Sure, Ted Williams was a polite person, a very respectful gentleman. Ortiz, No.

In the offices of Fenway Park, they have suggested to the Dominican, to stick his tongue in a well-protected place…

Via surgery.- Yesterday Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes, 27, a native of New Jersey, was being prepared for shoulder surgery, which will leave him out of action until next year.

Reyes was out of the 2017 campaign, when he underwent Tommy John.

“Happiness is a Johnny Walker Black on the rocks, a good meal and a good girl… Or a bad girl, depending on how much happiness you want”… George Burns.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————–Español————————————–

A los 49, Bartolo listo para seguir lanzando

“Si hago las cosas mal, el Gobierno me multa… Si hago las cosas bien, el Gobierno me cobra Impuestos”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Dodgers y Padres en interesante lucha por el liderato del oeste, y los Yankees se ven cómodos al frente de su División. ¿Cuántas Series Mundiales han jugado Dodgers y Yankees?

La Respuesta…: Han sido 11, la última, hace 41 años, en 1981, y los Yankees, han ganado ocho.

Bartolo insiste.- Puede ser que los días en Grandes Ligas del quisqueyano Bartolo Colón, hayan terminado. Pero él cree poder seguir haciendo outs en este máximo nivel, aún cuando anteayer, martes, cumplió 49 años de edad.

Ha tomado tan en serio su empresa, que lleva tres años fuera de las Grandes Ligas, pero entrenando a diario, como un joven de 21, en vez de moverse en un mecedor, canturriándole algo a los nietos.

Bartolo se ha ofrecido a los Mets, considerando las lesiones sufridas por lanzadores de ese equipo.

El caballero tiró pelotas para home durante 21 años en las Mayores, 1997-2018, más labores en México y Dominicana.

En Grandes Ligas, con 12 equipos, Bartolo tiene record de 247-188, 4.12.

Hoit Wilhelm lanzó en las Mayores durante 21 años,1952-1972. Record, 143-122, 2.52 y está en el Hall de la Fama.

Entrépito Ortiz.- David Ortiz, apenas un pelotero más en la historia de los Medias Rojas, no solo quiere mandar en ese equipo, sino que llamó estúpidos a los ejecutivos por tratar de salir del shortstop arubano, Xander Bogaerts, de 29 años.

El problema es que Xander cobra 20 millones de dólares y aspira le igualen ese sueldo con el de Fernando Tatis (Padres), 31 millones 142 mil 860 anuales.

Ni Ted Williams quiso intervenir en tales cosas. Claro, Ted Williams era una persona educada, un caballero muy respetuoso. Ortiz, no.

En las oficinas de Fenway Park, le han sugerido al dominicano, meterse la lengua en sitio de buen resguardo…

Vía quirófano.- Ayer preparaban al relevista de los Cardenales, Alex Reyes, de 27 años y nativo de New Jersey, para la operación del hombro, que lo dejará fuera de acción hasta el año próximo.

Reyes estuvo fuera de la campaña 2017, cuando le practicaron la Tommy John .

“Felicidad es un Johnny Walker Black en las rocas, una buena comida y una muchacha buena… O una muchacha mala, depende de cuánta felicidad quieras”… George Burns.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

