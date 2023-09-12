Image Credit: MLB

The following was posted on MLB.com on Tuesday, September 12th — Atlanta Braves to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture with seventh annual Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power on September 28

ATLANTA (September 12, 2023) – The Atlanta Braves will host their seventh annual Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power on September 28, when the team faces the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. The celebration will highlight the impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in Braves Country and beyond.

A special Los Bravos Night ticket package, available at www.braves.com/losbravos, will include a game ticket and a Los Bravos blanket. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame Latin music performance on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Latin American flags will be displayed in The Battery Atlanta, and Latin Braves players and coaches will be recognized on the field during a special pregame ceremony.

The Braves Clubhouse Store will release new Los Bravos merchandise, including caps, t-shirts, outerwear, and in-game mobile ordering items available exclusively on Los Bravos Night. The Braves also collaborated with local Atlanta Latina designer Lisette Correa to expand her limited-edition Arrrtaddict retail collection featuring six new designs.

The team will wear their red Los Bravos jerseys on September 28, which will then be auctioned off by the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The ‘Jerseys Off Our Backs’ online charity auction will run September 15 – October 15 at www.braves.com/jerseyauction. Proceeds will benefit local Latin American communities.

Fans can vote to select the “Jugador del Juego presentado por Truist” (Player of the Game presented by Truist) through a social media poll posted on the Braves and Los Bravos Twitter and Instagram accounts, @Braves and @LosBravos. The Braves will also launch the 2023 Los Bravos Spotify playlist presented by el Jimador.

A Hispanic Heritage Month edition of Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai will take place pregame on October 1 in The Battery Atlanta with Alejandro Peña and Javier Vazquez.

The Braves are partnering with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host the sixth annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia event presented by Truist on September 15 at Truist Park. The event will honor the achievements of individuals from different categories within government, media, entertainment, sports, nonprofits, and business. The honorees will be recognized in the stands at Truist Park on Los Bravos Night as leaders in our community.

For more information on Los Bravos Night or to purchase the Los Bravos ticket package, please visit www.braves.com/LosBravos.

