Atlanta cracks the bats against Puerto Rico in the last warm-up towards the World Classic

PR fan had little to celebrate in PR's loss to the Braves 9-0 (Photo courtesy Carlos Giusti/ENDI)

Article first appeared in Puerto Rico’s daily, ENDI.com. It was edited and translated to English for our loyal readers.

————————————————————————–

The Braves starters did not let up against the Puerto Ricans by hitting 15 hits to win 9-0

North Porth, Florida.- Puerto Rico finished its preparation for the World Baseball Classic on Thursday with a 9-0 defeat against the Atlanta Braves in the second and last warm-up before leaving for Miami, site of Group D of the tournament.

The Puerto Ricans came from being beaten 9-3 by the Boston Red Sox led by Puerto Rican manager Alex Cora at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers before arriving yesterday at the Braves’ CoolToday at the North Pole.

Atlanta, which lost with its “B team” on Thursday 9-0 against the Dominican Republic, presented its best players in the friendly against “Team Rubio”.

Dereck Rodríguez, a candidate to start for the game against the Dominicans on Wednesday, had the ball to start against the Braves, who showed no mercy against the right-hander.

Rodríguez posted a 1.2-inning outing of six hits, four runs, two walks and one strikeout before being replaced by José Espada, a pitcher for the Carolina Giants who is in Puerto Rico’s reserve arms pool for the Classic.

Atlanta got at least one run home in the first six innings. Edwin Bermúdez (also from the reserve pool), Anthony Maldonado and Jovani Morán also launched for Puerto Rico. Bermúdez gave up four hits and two runs; while Morán four hits.