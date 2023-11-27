Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Final dates, times & watch info

LAFC (3) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (4)

Whoever wins this Conference Final heads to Ohio, but that matters little to LAFC and Houston since the championship match is within reach.

The Black & Gold are looking to become the first MLS Cup repeat winner since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. And they derive ample confidence from Dénis Bouanga , the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, now sitting on 37 goals across all competitions this year. To advance, LAFC have beaten Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Round One) and Seattle Sounders FC (Conference Semifinal).

The Dynamo enter as the underdog, but Ben Olsen’s new-look team has already proven they’re a trophy candidate by raising the US Open Cup title in late September over Inter Miami CF. Central midfielders Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla are their stars, helping inspire postseason triumphs over Real Salt Lake (Round One) and Sporting Kansas City (Conference Semifinal).

