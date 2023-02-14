Avenues of Opportunity for Latino Youth of the U.S. Aspiring to Play Major League Baseball 

Roberto Clemente working off-season with kids in Carolina, Puerto Rico, 1962. Courtesy of The Clemente Museum.

By Eduardo Rosario (Special guest contributor)

Major League Baseball spring training is upon us with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp later this week. This is a time where there is much buzz with every team’s prospects. The question that comes to mind is how are these prospects, able to make it this far in professional baseball? What support systems are in place? We have youth from around the world, and across the US who dream to play Major League Baseball. Many come from homes and communities with the resources and structures in place to support someone with the desire to put in the work to make it. In the international arena, there are the baseball academies in the Dominican Republic, and similar structures in place in Venezuela. Both of which are invested in heavily by MLB teams. [1 ] Youth in Puerto Rico, are under the same rules as youth in the United States but lack many of the resources one may find in the US.

In addition to MLB scouting, many Black youth who aspire to make it into Major League Baseball, are provided great avenues of opportunity and instruction and are greatly supported by Black Major League Baseball Players. Such support and opportunities are vital considering the low number of Black MLB players there are in the Majors today. There’s the Hank Aaron Invitational, the Dream Series, and the Breakthrough Series. MLB in turn, also contributes to these honorable support structures for Black youth as they should. But it’s precisely for this reason I ask the question, “Where is MLB’s support and instruction for Latino youth here in the US?” In April 2016, Commissioner Rob Manfred publicly stated of MLB’s commitment to youth. [2 ] Baseball is wholeheartedly embraced by the Latino community across the US. But it is hard to see MLB’s investment in the Latino community as it has been with the Black Community here in the US. The promotion of such endeavors if they do exist, are hardly seen being publicly promoted in the same way as they are seen being promoted for the Black community.

The fact of the matter is, Latino MLB players could take a chapter from Black MLB players and invest in providing resources, support structures, and instruction, for many Latino youth in the US. Latino communities in the diaspora share deep bonds with the homelands from which their families have come from. What would be better than to have Latino Major League Baseball players passing on a road map for what it takes to make it and maintain success in Major League Baseball to Latino youth. With Latino Major League Baseball players providing a guiding light for Latino youth, would be nothing short of inspirational considering the hardships many Latino Youth endure in their communities, and across the US. Latino Major League Baseball players represent much hope for the next generation of youth in the US. To minimize the lack of interest youth may have in baseball is due to the internet and social media, is negating some of the real hardships faced by many Latino youth here in the US daily. MLB and Latino MLB players building bridges of hope with Latino youth, is building a sense of community and opportunity for all Latino youth in the US deserve.

[1] https://en.liderendeportes.com/news/beisbol/MLB-invests-38-million-in-Venezuelan-talent/ February 12, 2023