BAD BUNNY JOINS 2022 MGM REWARDS MLB ALL-STAR CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME

Bryan Cranston & J.K. Simmons Among New Stars to Added to the Roster

2022 MGM Rewards Celebrity Softball Game to Stream Live on Peacock, YouTube, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report & Across MLB’s Social Platforms;

MLB Network to Air Game on Monday, July 18

All-Star Saturday Culminates with Performance from Global Superstar Becky G

First 10,000 Fans in Ballpark for All-Star Saturday Receive a Special

All-Star Player Replica Ring presented by FTX

Major League Baseball today announced the addition of a group of prominent stars to its roster scheduled to play in the 2022 MGM Rewards Celebrity Softball Game. New participants include:

Bad Bunny : Global Recording Artist

: Global Recording Artist Bryan Cranston : Actor

: Actor J.K. Simmons : Actor

: Actor Action Bronson : Rapper & Chef

: Rapper & Chef Hunter Pence : Four-Time All-Star, Two-Time World Series Champion and MLB Network analyst

: Four-Time All-Star, Two-Time World Series Champion and MLB Network analyst Shawn Green : Two-time All-Star

he stars of music, movies, television and sports join the previously announced star-studded lineup including Quavo, JoJo Siwa, Anthony Ramos, Rob Lowe, Chloe Kim, CC Sabathia and Simu Liu scheduled to take the field for All-Star Saturday. The action takes place on Saturday, July 16 from historic Dodger Stadium.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. on All-Star Saturday with first 10,000 fans to enter the ballpark receiving a special All-Star Player Replica Ring presented by FTX. The on-field action begins with the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, featuring the top Minor League prospects.

Following the All-Star Futures Game, stars from stage, screen, music and sports along with MLB legends will take the field for the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT. The game, which will be produced by MLB Network, will stream live on YouTube, Peacock, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report and across MLB’s social platforms. MLB Network will air the game on Monday, July 18, at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT with Robert Flores and Lauren Gardner on the call, marking the first time MLB Network has televised the game.

The exciting night culminates with a performance from global superstar and Inglewood native Becky G for the All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert presented by MGM Rewards. The Mexican American superstar has won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist two years in a row (2020 and 2021) and the E! People’s Choice Award for The Latin Artist of 2020.

All three events are included with the purchase of an All-Star Saturday ticket, which are now available for sale at AllStarGame.com.