Bad managers win until the World Series – Mánagers malos ganan hasta la Serie Mundial

“Old age is when the mind retains nothing, and the waist retains everything”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Jesús Ordóñez, from Mazatlán, asks: Who has the record for the most home steals in the Major Leagues, and how many steals did countryman Carlos (Chaflán) López, who played with the Orioles, achieve?

Amigo Chucho: The best in home steals in the Major Leagues have been Ty Cobb 54, Max Carey 33, Geotgé Burns 28, Honus Wagner 27. Carlos (Chaflán) López, from Mazatlan, stole 23 bases in his three-season career, but he is not credited with any home stealing in the Majors.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks…: “Is the National Association, 1871-1875, considered Major League Baseball? And what are the requirements to be a Cooperstown Hall of Fame elector?

Friend Alci: The greatest baseball of the time was that of the National Association during those five years, so, logically, it was the first Major League. There was nothing superior, even though some of those now do not want to work, investigate, up to there

To be an elector for the Hall of Fame, we are required to have been a member of the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America (MLBWAA) for at least 10 years, to have covered from the press boxes, at least 1,620 Major League games, 10 seasons, and pass an exam that the most veterans take. Our Major League Baseball Writers Association of America, was founded in 1908, 115 years ago, we are more than 700 members throughout the Union, of which just over 400 have met the conditions to vote.

Ricardo Vargas, from Cancun, comments: “I think a bad manager can be a winner, if the team is good, as was the story of Tom LaSorda and the Dodgers. Now, a good manager still needs someone to put out from the mound and run scorers. Yes, I have seen more than one bad manager win until the World Series. I mean, he wins the team.

Tulio Marcano, from Santiago de Chile, requests: “More information about the Royal Criollos”.

Amilio Yuyo: Cervecería de Caracas replaced him as a rival to Magallanes and his home was an open field in Sarría, called El Brooklyn. Many stars of the time wore that uniform. It was before the heroes of 1941.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

You can read the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, entering by "sport unites us again.

————–Español—————

Mánagers malos ganan hasta la Serie Mundial

“Vejez es cuando la mente no retiene nada, y la cintura lo retiene todo”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Jesús Ordóñez, de Mazatlán, pregunta: ¿Quién tiene el record de más robos de home en Grandes Ligas, y cuántos robos logró el paisano Carlos (Chaflán) López, quien jugó con los Orioles.

Amigo Chucho: Los mejores en robos de home en Grandes Ligas, han sido, Ty Cobb 54, Max Carey 33, Geotgé Burns 28, Honus Wagner 27. El mazatleco Carlos (Chaflán) López, robó 23 bases en su carrera de tres temporadas, pero no se le acredita ningún robo de home en las Mayores.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: “¿Es considerada Grandes Ligas la National Association, 1871-1875? y ¿cuáles son las exigencias para ser elector del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Alci: El máximo beisbol de la época fue el de la National Association durante esos cinco años, por lo que, lógicamente, era la primera Liga Grande, No había nada superior, aún cuando algunos de ahora no quieran trabajar, investigar, hasta allá

Para ser elector del Hall de la Fama, nos exigen no menos de 10 años de membresía en la Major League Baseball Writers Asociación of América (MLBWAA), haber cubierto desde los palcos de prensa, no menos de mil 620 juegos de Grandes Ligas, 10 temporadas, y aprobar un examen que realizan los más veteranos. Nuestra Major League Baseball Writers Associacion of América, fue fundada en 1908, hace 115 años, somos más de 700 miembros en toda la Unión, de los cuales, poco más de 400 hemos reunido las condiciones para votar.

Ricardo Vargas, de Cancún, comenta: “Creo que un mal mánager puede ser ganador, si el equipo es bueno, como fue la historia de Tom LaSorda y los Dodgers. Ahora, un buen mánager, de todas maneras necesita quien haga los outs desde la lomita y quienes anoten las carreras. Sí he visto a más de un mal mánager ganar hasta la Serie Mundial. Es decir, gana el equipo.

Tulio Marcano, de Santiago de Chile, solicita: “Más información acerca del Royal Críollos”.

Amilio Yuyo: El Cervecería de Caracas lo sustituyó como rival del Magallanes y su casa era un campo abierto de Sarría, llamado El Brooklyn. Muchos estelares de la época vistieron ese uniforme. Era antes de los héroes de 1941.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Puedes leer el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, entrando por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

