Bad narrators and bad commentators – Malos narradores y malos comentaristas

Major League Baseball narrations in Spanish in the United States are so bad that it is best to watch the action without audio.

Narrators and commentators spend precious and expensive time greeting friends and telling how the last stew went.

How many friends can you greet in three hours?… Maybe 30. With 30 viewers, are you satisfied?

Some narrate on television as if it were radio.

“Shortstop grounder, throw to first, half-step out!”

Or “foul the stands on the right, a man caught it from the air.”

More ridiculous, impossible. Why are you telling me what I’m seeing? You are a bore!

Entrepreneurs who do not speak our language believe that because they have played in the Major Leagues, certain illiterate people would be successful in baseball broadcasts.

They were professional ballplayers, but they are bad narrators and bad commentators.

They do not know what pronunciation is, they do not know what we call diction, they have never heard of syntax and they need to learn to respect, not only the television audience, but also baseball as a sport and as a show.

They consider that narrating baseball well is possible if one believes that one knows how to speak, even if they only know how to babble.

I must make some exceptions, such as Ernesto Jerez and Luis Alfredo Álvarez. If everyone were like them, the ball in Spanish on TV would be a delight.

The truth, however, is that I’ve gotten used to turning off the audio on the television when I watch baseball in Spanish on FOX, ESPN or Bally.

One of those bad storytellers, every now and then yells…: “This is the Major Leagues!”, like an annoying and unnecessary litany.

And so much more than is unnecessary and very little that is good for baseball.

I can’t quote more calamities from such audio because I’ve been watching for a long time, but I don’t hear that.

And I emphasize that I have no interest in working as a narrator, since I spent 26 years in those functions, both on radio and television, and at my age I could not now be as efficient as those who watch and listen to baseball deserve.

Hopefully there are more people sufficiently honest, who can declare themselves incapable of carrying out such an important mission.

To narrate or comment, study journalism, Spanish and shows. Study good manners.

Baseball is a unique sport, which demands unique storytellers.

