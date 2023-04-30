Bankruptcy company that televised 14 teams – Quiebra empresa que televisaba 14 equipos

“I have a friend who loves the green diet… $50, $100, $500 bills”… La Pimpi.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE): Financially, things are not all that well in Major League Baseball.

The commissioner, Rob Manfred, charges $17.5 million in annual fees; and there are big leaguers looking for salaries of 50 million and more, but “Diamond Sport Group” has gone bankrupt, a company that was financially bombastic until recently, because it owned the rights to televise the games of 14 of the 30 teams locally.

If a business is doing as well as that one was and suddenly collapses, logically, a lot has changed for the worse. In this case, most advertisers, who collectively paid millions of dollars to view their ads between innings, have found that that showcase no longer shows the products to the number of people who tuned in before.

It is already known that American football has taken away a large public from the baseball and that basketball and soccer have been increasing to a million.

The companies that sell and broadcast the games of those sports, plus ice hockey, have declared that this year they will receive large profits.

“Diamond Sports Group” operated as a subsidiary of “Sinclair Broadcast Group”, partner of “Entertainment Studios” and managed “Bally Sports”. It is the first time in history that a company busy in televising Major League Baseball has gone bankrupt. Until now, all negotiations of this type had achieved million-dollar successes.

“Diamond” has encountered the calamities of businesses going bankrupt. Calamities that worsen the situation. For example, they have been unable to collect large amounts of money owed to them.

Among other companies, the Cincinnati Reds have failed them, who, due to the system of operations they maintained, must pay them more than a million dollars. The situation has reached such a dire point that the Reds could be left without broadcasts.

The opposite case is that of the Indians and the Twins, to whom “Diamond” owes a good amount of dollars.

Major League Baseball was prepared for such a situation, because before this year’s season opened, they had information that the game television advertising business was doing very badly. The spaces were simply not being sold.

Neither the commissioner nor his spokespersons have reported whether or not they are investigating the causes of this disaster.

—————Español—————

Quiebra empresa que televisaba 14 equipos

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

Económicamente, las cosas no están del todo bien en Major League Baseball.

El comisionado, Rob Manfred, cobra 17 millones 500 mil dólares por honorarios anuales; y hay bigleaguers en busca de sueldos por los 50 y más millones, pero ha quebrado “Diamond Sport Group”, empresa hasta hace poco económicamente rimbombante, porque poseía los derechos para televisar los juegos localmente de 14 de los 30 equipos.

Si un negocio va tan bien como iba ese y de pronto se viene abajo, lógicamente, mucho ha cambiado para mal. En este caso, la mayoría de los anunciantes, que pagaban en conjunto millones de dólares por ver sus anuncios entre innings, han encontrado que esa vitrina ya no muestra los productos a la cantidad de personas que los sintonizaba antes.

Ya se sabe que el fútbol americano le ha quitado gran público a la pelota y que el basquetbol y el fútbol soccer vienen subiendo a millón.

Las empresas que venden y transmiten los juegos de esos deportes, más el jockey sobre hielo, han declarado que este año recibirán grandes utilidades. “Diamond Sports Group” operaba como subsidiaria de “Sinclair Broadcast Group”, socia de “Entertaiment Studios” y manejaba “Bally Sports”.

Es la primera vez en la historia que quiebra una empresa ocupada en televisar Grandes Ligas. Hasta ahora todas las negociaciones de este tipo habían logrado éxitos millonarios. “Diamond” se ha encontrado con calamidades propias de los negocios que van a la quiebra. Calamidades que empeoran la situación. Por ejemplo, no han podido cobrar grandes cantidades de dinero que les deben.

Entre otras empresas, les han fallado los Rojos de Cincinnati, quienes por el sistema de operaciones que sostenían, debe pagarles más de un millón de dólares.

La situación ha llegado a un punto tan grave, que los Rojos se podrían quedar sin transmisiones.

El caso contrario es el de los Indios y los Twins, a quienes “Diamond” debe una buena cantidad de dólares.

Major League Baseball estaba preparada para tal situación., porque antes de inaugurar la temporada de este año, tenían información de que el negocio de la publicidad en la televisión de los encuentros iba muy mal. Simplemente, no se vendían los espacios.

Ni el comisionado, ni sus voceros han informado si investigan o no las causas de este desastre.

