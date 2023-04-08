Baptism in Atlanta to further entangle baseball – Bautizo en Atlanta para enredar más el beisbol

I was walking down Coral Way yesterday when a beautiful woman stopped me, and she said, “Mr. Vené, I read it every day and I enjoy it as much as my husband.”

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). We had concluded that Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX have overwhelmed us with so much new and absurd that they want to entangle baseball. Well, now they found some tremendous accomplices in those who handle the blackboards of the “Truist Park” in Atlanta.

The thing is so crazy that the English narrators from that same team have declared themselves not at all fond of discussing the thing, expressing publicly: “Maybe we need to achieve some consensus about the names of pitches”

In that stadium they usually put on the board the types of pitches that the pitchers are making, fastballs, curveballs, sliders, knuckleballs. But suddenly “slutter” appeared, by the way at 80 and 82 miles per hour.

In the fast-forward investigation of what that was, the announcers found that the people on the board believe they have discovered that the relievers Lucas Luetge of the Braves and Steven Wilson of the Padres are throwing a combination of slider with cutter, so it seemed to all parents, baptize it as “slutter”.

The baptizers explain that this pitch, without changing height, breaks large and horizontally, when it reaches home. As silly as this has seemed to the storytellers, reporters and fans in the stadium, Braves executives have not issued an opinion on the matter. But it may be that Manfred, ESPN and FOX urgently call on the Atlanta slaters to help further entangle the tangled new baseball.

By the way, the Braves’ own commentator, Jeff Francoeur, said he felt bad if he should call that pitch that. At the same time, more than 40 thousand people who had seen the local club beat the Padres 7-6, left the park wondering

“But, well, what is that ‘slutter’ thing?”

“Maybe we need to achieve some consensus about the names of pitches”.

HERE COMES TATIS

Fernando Tatis did not play with the Padres in 2022, but he will be able to return on Thursday the 20th, when they will visit Phoenix for four dates with the Diamondbacks.

Tatis returns after suspension due to doping and an operation on one hand due to injury while riding a motorcycle. He will no longer be a shortstop, but a rightfielder.

Now in San Diego is star shortstop Xánder Bogaerts.

—————Español—————

Bautizo en Atlanta para enredar más el beisbol

Caminaba yo por Coral Way ayer, cuando me detuvo una hermosa mujer, y dijo: “Señor Vené, lo leo todos los días y lo disfruto tanto como a mi esposo”.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Habíamos concluído en que Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX nos tienen atosigados con tanto de nuevo y de absurdo que quieren enredarle al beisbol. Pues, ahora encontraron ellos unos cómplices tremendos en quienes manejan las pizarras del “Truist Park”, de Atlanta.

Tan descabellada es la cosa, que los narradores en inglés de ese mismo equipo, se han declarado nada afectos en discutir la cosa, al expresar públicamente:

“Maybe we need to achieve some consensus about the names of pitches”

En ese estadio suelen poner en la pizarra los tipos de lanzamientos que van haciendo los lanzadores, rectas, curvas, sliders, knuckleballs.

Pero de pronto apareció “slutter”, por cierto a 80 y a 82 millas por hora.

En la averiguación a cámara rápida acerca de qué era eso, encontraron los narradores que la gente de la pizarra cree haber descubierto que los relevistas, Lucas Luetge, de los Bravos, y Steven Wilson, de los Padres, están lanzando una combinación de slider con cutter, por lo que les pareció a toda progenitora, bautizarlo como “slutter”.

Explican los bautizadores que ese lanzamiento, sin cambiar de altura, quiebra en grande y horizontalmente, cuando va llegando a home.

Aún cuando a los narradores, a los periodistas y a los fanáticos en el estadio les ha parecido una tontería, los ejecutivos de los Bravos no han emitido una opinión al respecto.

Pero puede ocurrir que Manfred, ESPN y FOX llamen urgentemente a los pizarreros de Atlanta, para que les ayuden a enredar más el enredado nuevo beisbol.

Por cierto, el comentarista de los mismos Bravos, Jeff Francoeur, dijo que se sentía muy mal si debía llamar así a ese lanzamiento. Al mismo tiempo, más de 40 mil personas que habían visto al club local ganarle a los Padres 7-6, abandonaban el parque preguntándose extrañados

“Pero, bueno, ¿Qué será eso de ‘slutter’?”.

“Maybe we need to achieve some consensus about the names of pitches”.

AHÍ VIENE TATIS

Fernando Tatis no jugó con los Padres en 2022, pero podrá regresar el jueves 20, cuando visitarán Phoenix para cuatro citas con los Diamondbacks.

Vuelve Tatis tras suspensión debido a dopaje y a la operación en una mano por lesión manejando una moto. Ya no será shorstop, sino rightfielder .

Ahora en San Diego está al estelar campo corto, Xánder Bogaerts.

