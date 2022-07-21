Baseball All Star Coverage -Thumbs Up for One & Thumbs Down for Another

ESPN announcer Carl Ravech had to be schooled on Bad Bunny by Eduardo Pérez.

Kudos & Thumbs Up to Eduardo Pérez who had to school his ESPN partner, Karl Ravech during the airing of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. When they were introducing the lineup and they named Bad Bunny, the stadium crowd went into a frenzy to which Ravech asked “who is this Bad Bunny/” Eduardo asked him you don’t know who Bad Bunny is, and Ravech said ‘No.” Eduardo then began explaining and educating Ravech on one of the most influential figures in the world today. ESPN was lucky that Eduardo Pérez was his partner because it would have been quite embarrassing that an ESPN commentator did not know who Bad Bunny was.

This is one of hundreds of Twitter comments: written on this issue “Karl Ravech not knowing who Bad Bunny is when Bad Bunny has been all up and through the asg festivities is embarrassing”

Thumbs Down to ESPN’s Marly Rivera for corralling Aaron Judge with an inappropriate question.

Social media and many sports podcast have been having a field day and blasting ESPN’s Marly Rivera for what many felt was an inappropriate question. She was being ridiculed on several podcast and on many social media platforms for using a supposed child’s question who was devastated thinking that Judge might not be a Yankee after this season. She told judge she was relaying a question from a young fan named Jacob in Astoria, Queens.

“Are you telling me that Aaron Judge may not be a Yankee after this year?” She used that as a basis to ask her question to what many believe was to corral Judge on his decision on whether he would leave the Yankees or not. It was obvious that Judge was stumped by the inappropriate framing of that question and stated.” Jacob, buddy. We’ve got a lot of great Yankees on this team. There’s a lot of great Yankees that will be here for a long time,” he said. “Don’t be upset. Hopefully you’ll be a Judge fan for life.” Kudos to Judge for his answer

This is one of hundreds of comments on twitter:

Alex: Not stupid I guess but why put him on the spot like that lmao?? Does Marly Rivera never want an Aaron Judge interview again? Because that’s what it seems.

JP: I guess Marly Rivera has to learn the difference between embarrassing yourself and embarrassing to educate.

