Baseball Gods with Latino Sports at Spring Training in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ — Who would have believed that 34 years ago, a small group of community activists decided to join my efforts in awarding Rubén Sierra of the Texas Rangers, an award that we titled the LatinoMVP award and today, 34 years later, I am in Arizona because of that award. We gave Sierra that first award because many in the sports community felt that Rubén was overlooked by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) for the 1989 American League MVP award.

Today, 34 years later, I am in Phoenix to try and visit 16 Latino players that made it to the 34th annual LatinoMVP ballot and playing for teams that have Spring Training facilities in Arizona. Later next week, another two members of our Latino Sports team will be visiting several parts of Florida to try and interview as many as 20 Latino players that also made the prestigious ballot and are playing for teams that are in Florida for Spring Training.

I don’t believe that not one of the original crew members that helped me organize that first award ceremony for Rubén Sierra in New York and in of all places, Yankee Stadium would have dreamt that 34 years later that award would still be given and that today it is recognized as the most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players.

However, what more important is that today when I visited with four of the first players that I had a chance to talk to every single one of them were appreciative of an award the grew out of a struggle to be recognized for our ability as Latinos. They were all proud to be on the ballot.

I interviewed Cleveland Guardians, Dominican third baseman, José Ramírez who made the ballot in the category of American League LatinoMVP. I also interviewed his countryman, Emmanuel Clase who also made the ballot for the second time in his career in the category of A.L. LatinoMVP Relief Pitcher/Closer, after winning last year’s. When I told each of them about the history of the award, neither had heard of Rubén Sierra and Emmanuel smiled and told me he was not yet born. We both laughed.

Both Emmanuel and José expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation for being selected to this year’s ballot. Both thanked all the sports reporters and individuals responsible for selecting them for this years ballot.

From there, I raced from Goodyear Arizona to the Peoria Sports Complex to try and visit with another LatinoMVP candidate, San Diego outfielder, Fernando Tatís Jr. I knew my chances of talking to Tatís Jr. were not good. Unlike my meeting with the Guardians players where I was able to meet with them in their clubhouse in the morning before their game in a relaxed atmosphere, that would not be the case if I made it to the Padres facility clear across town. I thought that by the time I arrived in Seattle’s Spring Training facility in Peoria the players would probably be on the field, and I would then have to take my chances on trying to speak to Tatís Jr. after the game. One thing I’ve learned in all the years in this business is that players do not like to stick around after a game, especially in Spring Training.

However, I took my chances because this would be the only opportunity to speak to Tatís Jr. The team heads out on Thursday to Seoul South Korea for their regular season opening series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. They return to San Diego for MLB’s Opening Day, on March 28th, which is the start to the season in the USA.

However, the baseball Gods were guiding me because as soon as I arrived and rushed to the Padres clubhouse, I saw several players already walking towards the field. When I opened the door just to see who was still in the clubhouse I saw Fernando right in front of me. I quickly introduced myself and he remembered us presenting him with his 2020 American League LatinoMVP award in San Diego.

He also remembered that he forgot to send my regards to his father, who is a good friend. Fernando gave me a few minutes as he was on his way to the field. He gave me a brief statement on once again being selected to the prestigious 2023 ballot, as a National League LatinoMVP finalist. I gave him a present that we give to all the players who made the ballot, an official commemorative T-shirt.

He was happy to receive it and posed for a picture holding it. We parted ways and I again reminded him to give my regards to his father, he smiled and said he would.

I was delighted that my gamble paid off. This was a “TRIFECTA”. I could not believe that I was able to get these three top players and especially Tatís Jr. on his last day before his team leaves Spring Training for South Korea.

However, the baseball Gods were not through with me yet, because when I was ready to leave the park, I noticed that the Padres were playing the visiting Oakland A’s, and they had one player on the ballot as well. Esteury Ruiz made the ballot for the first time in the category of American League LatinoMVP Rookie. I thought this would be an opportunity to relax after so much driving and watch the game and try to see Esteury after the game.

Again, the stars were aligned as Esteury like many position players are taken out early during Spring training and I was able to see him before he entered his clubhouse (I will publish his interview later this week).

So, if I was to use a baseball analogy for my experience today, I would say that this first day for me covering Spring Training in Arizona was a Grand Slam.

