Baseball is back!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — It has been a long, cold winter in Tampa. Well, not that cold!

On Thursday, March 28th, at Tropicana Field, the Tampa Bay Rays opened up the 2024 baseball season.

With the Rays’ regular season officially beginning, I’d like to announce that I am starting a new “feature,” that will be called “Latino Player of the Game.” This feature will honor a Latino player who excelled in overall performance, made a significant play, or set/broke a team or individual record during that game.

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Toronto at Tampa Bay – Blue Jays win 8-2

Latino Player of the Game: Yandy Díaz, of Sagua La Grande, Cuba

The 2023 American League batting champion Yandy Díaz, the Rays leadoff hitter and first batter of Tampa Bay’s new season, hit a home run on a 2-2 changeup off of Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (Bayamón, Puerto Rico).

The 32-year-old Díaz went on to add a double and single in a losing effort. In the eighth inning, he led off with a chance to hit for the cycle, but fell short by flying out to George Springer in deep right-field.

LATINOMVP Note: Díaz is a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP award

Friday, March 29, 2024 – Toronto at Tampa Bay – Rays win 8-2

Latino Player of the Game: Yandy Díaz, of Sagua La Grande, Cuba

Though Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe provided half of the offense Tampa Bay needed with a grand slam in the third inning, Díaz had another outstanding game, “par for the course.” The Cuban native had two singles, two RBI, and two runs scored in Tampa Bay’s Friday 8-2 win.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 – Toronto at Tampa Bay – Rays win 5-1

Latino Player of the Game: Randy Arozarena, of Mantua, Cuba (Cuban-born Mexican All-Star)

Rays left-fielder Randy Arozarena, 29, went two-for-three, which was a single and home run, and also scored three runs in the Rays 5-1 Saturday victory. In the seventh inning, following a single, Arozarena stole second and third and subsequently scored on an infield single by Jose Caballero (Panama City, Pamana).

LatinoMVP Note: Arozarena is a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP award, and recipient of the 2020 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award

