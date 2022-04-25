Baseball Players of the week – Check out who they are.

MIGUEL CABRERA, TY FRANCE NAMED

MIGUEL CABRERA, TY FRANCE NAMED AMERICAN LEAGUE CO-PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

CODY BELLINGER NAMED

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Adolis García Makes Diving Catch to Claim Play of the Week

Two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers, who became the 33rd player in MLB history to tally 3,000 hits, and infielder Ty France of the Seattle Mariners have been chosen the American League Co-Players of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Cabrera earned his 16th career Player of the Week Award, most recently accomplishing the feat for the week ending October 2, 2016, and is Detroit’s first winner since Spencer Turnbull last season on April 26th following his no-hitter. Cabrera matched Manny Ramirez for the all-time record in Player of the Week wins, an award that was introduced to the National League in 1973 and American League in 1974. France was awarded his first career weekly honor and is Seattle’s first winner since Mitch Haniger last year for the period ending July 18th. Bellinger claimed his fourth career NL Player of the Week Award, last doing so in April of his NL MVP Award-winning 2019 campaign, and is the Dodgers’ first recipient since All-Star Trea Turner last season for the final week ending October 3rd.

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers (@miggy24)

On Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park, became the 33 rd player in MLB history to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. Is the first Venezuelan-born and seventh Latino to accomplish the feat, joining Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Rod Carew, as well as Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez, Adrián Beltré and Albert Pujols.

player in MLB history to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. Is the first Venezuelan-born and seventh Latino to accomplish the feat, joining Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Rod Carew, as well as Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez, Adrián Beltré and Albert Pujols. Became only the seventh player in Baseball history to record 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, joining Pujols, Palmeiro and Rodriguez, as well as Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Eddie Murray.

Enters play today ranking 19 th all-time on the MLB extra-base hit leaderboard with 1,118 over the course of his career. Hall of Famer George Brett is immediately in front of Cabrera with 1,119.

all-time on the MLB extra-base hit leaderboard with 1,118 over the course of his career. Hall of Famer George Brett is immediately in front of Cabrera with 1,119. Is one double shy of 600 for his career. Would become the third player in history to register 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles, joining Aaron and Pujols.

Ty France, Seattle Mariners (@tyfrance_)

Batted .500 (13-for-26) with seven runs scored, a double, three home runs, 10 RBI and a .885 slugging percentage over six games played. Paced his AL counterparts in RBI, on-base percentage (.552), hits, runs and total bases (23), and matched Detroit’s Robbie Grossman for the lead in batting average.

Recorded his first career five-hit game on Saturday night with three runs scored, a home run and five RBI. Became the fourth player in Club history to log at least five hits and five RBI in a single game, joining Raul Ibañez (2004), Tino Martinez (1995) and Mickey Bradley (1987).

Also batted 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in yesterday’s extra-inning win over the Kansas City Royals. Became the third player in Club history to tally eight-or-more hits and two-or-more home runs in any two-game span, joining Adrián Beltré (2008) and David Bell (2001).

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers (@cody_bellinger)

Hit .304 (7-for-23) with three runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven RBI and an .870 slugging percentage across six games.

Delivered his first multi-home run game of the season in yesterday’s win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Has logged seven multi-hit efforts over the Dodgers’ first 15 games of the 2022 campaign and enters play today with a .273/.333/.582 slash line.

Currently paces the first-place Dodgers in home runs (4), total bases (32) and slugging percentage.

Other noteworthy AL performances for the week included outfielder Byron Buxton (.538, 5 R, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (2-0, 0.87 ERA, 10 SO, 0 BB) of the Minnesota Twins; All-Star backstop Salvador Perez (.350, 5 R, 4 HR, 4 RBI) of the Kansas City Royals; All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.414, 12 H, 4 2B, 2 RBI) of the Boston Red Sox; shortstop Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays (.286, 4 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI); two-way star Shohei Ohtani (6.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 12 SO, 1 H) of the Los Angeles Angels; and Ty’s teammate J.P. Crawford (.348, 8 H, 4 XBH, 7 RBI).

Other noteworthy NL performances last week included shortstop Francisco Lindor (.355, 11 H, 3 XBH, 5 RBI) of the New York Mets; outfielders Charlie Blackmon (.444, 8 R, 8 H, 5 BRI) and Randal Grichuk (.474, 4 R, 9 H, 6 RBI), and starting pitcher Chad Kuhl (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 12.0 IP, 8 SO) of the Colorado Rockies; outfielder Joc Pederson (.364, 5 R, 3 HR, 6 RBI) of the San Francisco Giants; third baseman Manny Machado (.389, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI) of the San Diego Padres; and All-Star closer Josh Hader (4 SV, 0.00 ERA, 5 SO, 0 BB) of the Milwaukee Brewers.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Diving Catch by Adolis García of the Texas Rangers

April 21st at SEA – Watch It Here

Outfielder Adolis García of the Texas Rangers earned his first career Play of the Week Award and is the third Texas winner since the award was introduced in 2019, most recently accomplished by DJ Peters last year for the week ending August 22nd. With the Rangers leading by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners, García ranged to left-center field to make a diving catch and prevent an extra-base hit from Julio Rodríguez. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Gio Urshela’s diving stop and throw from the hot corner; Cristian Pache’s jumping catch against the outfield wall; Josh Harrison’s over-the-shoulder catch in shallow left field; and Wander Franco’s stop and throw across the diamond from beyond the infield.