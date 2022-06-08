Baseball was played in Europe before the Dominican – En Europa se jugó beisbol antes que en Dominicana

Heard in the market…: “Things are so bad, that even customers who don’t plan to pay don’t buy anymore”…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Rutilio Donovan, from Philadelphia, asks…: “Is it true that in Italy, Germany and the Netherlands they played baseball before the Dominican Republic?”

Friend Tillo…: The religious rites of the pharaohs in Egypt, more than five thousand years ago, soon became known throughout Europe. They consisted of throwing, hitting, fielding and running. They used a ball made of something similar to balata. And in 1884 they played baseball in Italy, because of Americans who brought bats, balls and fans. When in 1889, Albert Goodwill Spalding took two teams on a tour of Europe, some guys there already knew how to play it… In Germany and Austria, they talk and write about baseball since 1796, when the first Rules were 49 years away. And since 1500, they played Schlagbal, consisting of throwing, batting, fielding and running… In Holland they played ball since 1893, by young people who studied in the United States. But it was in 1910, in Amsterdam, when they held the first organized game… In the Dominican Republic, it was played for the first time in San Pedro de Macorís, on September 23, 1886, between novenas of sailors from the Cuban ship “María Herrera”. That left the restlessness in the country, and since 1891 the brothers Ignacio (Nilo) and Ubaldo Alomá, Cuban natives, both blacksmiths and mechanics, as well as great baseball lovers, were the first to teach the game to Dominicans.

Mario de J. Marcano W. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “How many times has a Major League pitcher gone an inning with a minimum of three pitches?”

May Friend…: It’s happened dozens of times. The recent ones, three last year. One, by Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert on Aug. 14 against the Padres in the eighth inning of the no-hitter he threw in his first major league start; another, Phil Bickford (Dodgers) against the Cubs, the eighth inning on June 26; and the third, Adrián Houser (Brewers) in Minnesota, on August 28, fifth inning.

Regino Torres Q. from Culiacán, asks…: “Which is the bigleaguer that has stayed the longest at the highest level; and the same question regarding the Umpires?

Friend Gino…: Nolan Ryan, 27 seasons, Joe West, 46 years old.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————–Español——————————————-

En Europa se jugó beisbol antes que en Dominicana

Oído en el mercado…: “La cosa está tan mala, que ya no compran ni los clientes que no piensan pagar”…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Rutilio Dónovan, de Philadelphia, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que en Italia, Alemania y Holanda jugaron beisbol antes que en Dominicana?”.

Amigo Tillo…: Los ritos religiosos de los faraones en Egipto, hace más de cinco mil años, se conocieron pronto en todo Europa. Consistían en lanzar, batear, fildear y correr. Utilizaban una pelota hecha de algo parecido al balatá. Y en 1884 jugaron beisbol en Italia, debido a estadounidenses que llevaron bates, pelotas y afición. Cuando en 1889, Albert Goodwill Spalding llevó dos equipos en gira por Europa, algunos muchachos allá, ya sabían cómo jugarlo… En Alemania y Austria, hablan y escriben de beisbol desde 1796, cuando faltaban 49 años para las primeras Reglas. Y desde 1500, jugaban Schlagbal, consistente en lanzar, batear, fildear y correr… En Holanda jugaban pelota desde 1893, por jóvenes que estudiaban en Estados Unidos. Pero fue en 1910, en Amsterdam, cuando celebraron el primer juego organizado… En Dominicana, se jugó por primera vez en San Pedro de Macorís, el 23 de septiembre de 1886, entre novenas de los marinos del buque cubano “María Herrera”. Eso dejó la inquietud en el país, y desde 1891 los hermanos Ignacio (Nilo) y Ubaldo Alomá, nativos Cuba, ambos herreros y mecánicos, además de grandes amantes del beisbol, fueron los primeros en enseñar el juego a los dominicanos.

Mario de J. Marcano W. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Cuántas veces un pitcher de Grandes Ligas ha sacado un inning con el mínimo de tres lanzamientos?”.

Amigo Mayo…: Ha ocurrido docenas de veces. Las recientes, tres el año pasado. Uno, por el novato de los Diamondbacks, Tyler Gilbert, el 14 de agosto, frente a los Padres, en el octavo innings del no hitter que tiró en su primera apertura en las Mayores; otro, Phil Bickford (Dodgers) contra los Cachorros, el octavo inning en junio 26; y el tercero, Adrián Houser (Cerveceros) en Minnesota, el 28 de agosto, quinto inning.

Regino Torres Q. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es el bigleaguer que se ha mantenido más en el máximo nivel; e igual pregunta en cuanto a los Umpires?”.

Amigo Gino…: Nolan Ryan, 27 temporadas, Joe West, 46 años.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

