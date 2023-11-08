Baseball’s Hot Stove League And A Bit More

Hot Stove Discussions - Image Credit: Trussville

THE HOT STOVE LEAGUE

Years ago, fans gathered around the hot stove on a cold day to discuss their favorite team. It is what the water cooler discussions at work would become. We can find plenty of media posts by people in the business that will give us thoughts on what player should go to what team in a trade or free agency. There will always be many thoughts and predictions about players and managers moving to other teams.

Here is the first big story for this year’s hot stove season. Ron Washington was just named the new manager of the Angels. The players and the fans will love him, and the press will walk away with a smile after every press conference. He has so much baseball knowledge in him. Buck Showalter, who still wants to manage, looked like a perfect fit for the Angels as he has worked with and known GM. Perry Minasian from his days as Rangers manager when Perry was a kid growing up in the Texas clubhouse. But Perry was in Atlanta when Wash was hired as the third base coach with the intention of making him manager. That fell through when Interim manager Brian Snitker began to win as the new skipper. One thing for sure is that baseball has always been a monkey see, monkey do business, and we have seen that real baseball lifers like Snitker, Dusty Baker, and Bruce Bochy managed the last 3 WS winners. Manasian, who does not have a big ego like many GMs, made a wise choice. The tide is turning, and we should begin to see teams hiring more of these seasoned pros.

THE VERDICT ON THE 2023 RULE CHANGES

There was a significant change for the good with the length of games using the count-down clock between pitches, but I believe that, combined with how pitchers are used in the game today, has hurt many arms. Bigger bases and only two disengagements by the pitcher gave teams like the Diamondbacks more ways to win games without stockpiling expensive home-run hitters.

METS PLAN FOR BETTER FAN EXPERIENCE

It was announced on Tuesday that the Mets proposed an $8 billion dollar upgrade outside Citi Field. Fifty acres, which will include its entire parking lot. Parking? All parking will be in one garage. YIKES! With proposed upgrades to new station stops there, people will take advantage of that if they can because it will be a nightmare trying to leave from one garage with fewer exits than the huge former lots as they try to find their way to the highways. It will be interesting to see how they build this thing with limited confusion for when games are played during construction. Did they say $8 billion? It will include a Hotel and restaurants. When completed, it will make going to Mets games and other events a fantastic experience. $8 billion?

